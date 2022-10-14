Schließen

Continuous verification of network security compliance

  Continuous verification of network security compliance is an accepted need. Especially, the analysis of stateful packet filters plays a central role for network security in practice. But the few existing tools which support the analysis of stateful packet filters are based on general applicable formal methods like Satifiability Modulo Theories (SMT) or theorem prover and show runtimes in the order of minutes to hours making them unsuitable for continuous compliance verification. In this work, we address these challenges and present the concept of state shell interweaving to transform a stateful firewall rule set into a stateless rule set. This allows us to reuse any fast domain specific engine from the field of data plane verification tools leveraging smart, very fast, and domain specialized data structures and algorithms including Header Space Analysis (HSA). First, we introduce the formal language FPL that enables a high-level human-understandable specification of the desired state of network security. Second, we demonstrate the instantiation of a compliance process using a verification framework that analyzes the configuration of complex networks and devices - including stateful firewalls - for compliance with FPL policies. Our evaluation results show the scalability of the presented approach for the well known Internet2 and Stanford benchmarks as well as for large firewall rule sets where it outscales state-of-the-art tools by a factor of over 41.

Metadaten
Author details:Claas LorenzORCiD, Vera Elisabeth ClemensORCiD, Max Schrötter, Bettina SchnorGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1109/TNSM.2021.3130290
ISSN:1932-4537
Title of parent work (English):IEEE transactions on network and service management
Publisher:Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/11/24
Publication year:2022
Release date:2022/10/14
Tag:Analytical models; Benchmark testing;; Engines; Network; Network security; Scalability; Security; Tools; compliance; formal; security; verification
Volume:19
Issue:2
Number of pages:17
First page:1729
Last Page:1745
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Informatik und Computational Science
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme
Peer review:Referiert

