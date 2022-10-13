What makes humans human – and what distinguishes them from other creatures on Earth – has long been fervently discussed and is still being discussed today. “Homo sapiens”, the scientific self-description of our species, is already the characterization as an “understanding, wise, knowledgeable human being”. It could be argued that we owe this additional knowledge to our trait of (basically) feeling particularly attached to our equals. We are what we are, above all, and perhaps even exclusively: together. The development that eventually turned communities into societies in the course of which culture and knowledge emerged, could well be told as a story of more and less togetherness. People were always successful when they lived with instead of against each other. Things that were much admired later came into being when people worked together, knowledge that made history as progress was developed by minds that came into a conversation. It is therefore all the more surprising that this “recipe for success” is being pushed into the

What makes humans human – and what distinguishes them from other creatures on Earth – has long been fervently discussed and is still being discussed today. “Homo sapiens”, the scientific self-description of our species, is already the characterization as an “understanding, wise, knowledgeable human being”. It could be argued that we owe this additional knowledge to our trait of (basically) feeling particularly attached to our equals. We are what we are, above all, and perhaps even exclusively: together. The development that eventually turned communities into societies in the course of which culture and knowledge emerged, could well be told as a story of more and less togetherness. People were always successful when they lived with instead of against each other. Things that were much admired later came into being when people worked together, knowledge that made history as progress was developed by minds that came into a conversation. It is therefore all the more surprising that this “recipe for success” is being pushed into the background at a time when it is needed more than ever. As a result of the Corona pandemic, we are living in a time in which the world is faced with a – literally – all-encompassing task which it can only overcome together, as has already been said many times. And yet, many people are primarily concerned about their own well-being in various ways – not infrequently without reflecting that the well-being of many others, and possibly ultimately even their own, suffers as a consequence. When there is a need for more togetherness while there is a lot of talk about division, it becomes clear that the success of togetherness is not a foregone conclusion: If we want to achieve something together, we must always keep talking about the goals and the way to get there. For this issue, we have collected what people can achieve together and how research is trying to fathom the “secret of togetherness” in many ways. We visited a team of environmental scientists who are developing forest gardens together with committed residents – as green oases in the middle of cities. We took a first look at the prototype of a national education platform that will bundle all kinds of digital learning in the future. We also present a model project that aims to help teachers and students prevent hate speech. Last but not least, the issue presents a small selection of various collaborations across disciplinary and national borders: We show how researchers from law and political science are working together to examine the ups and downs of international law, and why religious studies scholars from Potsdam and Iraq benefit from each other. Of course, the issue also brings together the entire spectrum of research at the University of Potsdam, we promise! We found out how heavy rain turn into flash floods and how to prepare for such events. We interviewed a migration researcher and visited a geoscientist who is drawn to mountains and valleys alike. It’s about – often unwritten – “body rules” in everyday life, the exploration of our gaze with the help of artificial intelligence, 33 answers full of complexity, and about mathematics at infinity. Enough words. Read for yourself – alone or together. Just as you like!

