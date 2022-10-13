Schließen

N-aroylsulfonamide-photofragmentation (ASAP)

  • The photochemical fragmentation of N-aroylsulfonamides 9 (ASAP) is a powerful method for the preparation of various biaryls. Compounds 9 are easily accessible in two steps from amines by treatment with arenesulfonyl chlorides and aroyl chlorides. Many of these compounds were prepared for the first time. The irradiation takes place in a previously developed continuous-flow reactor using inexpensive UVB or UVC fluorescent lamps. Isocyanates and sulphur dioxide are formed as the only by-products. The ASAP tolerates a variety of functional groups and is even suited for the preparation of phenylnaphthalenes and terphenyls. The ASAP mechanism was elucidated by interaction of photophysical and quantum chemical (DFT) methods and revealed a spirocyclic biradical as key intermediate.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Pablo WessigORCiDGND, Saskia Krebs
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/ejoc.202100955
ISSN:1434-193X
ISSN:1099-0690
Title of parent work (English):European journal of organic chemistry
Subtitle (English):a versatile route to biaryls
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/09/22
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/10/13
Tag:Biaryls; Fragmentation; Isocyanates; Photochemistry; Sulfonamides
Volume:2021
Issue:46
Number of pages:8
First page:6367
Last Page:6374
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.