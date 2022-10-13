Untersuchung von Transformationsprodukten ausgewählter Tierarzneimittel generiert durch Elektrochemie, Mikrosomal Assay, Hydrolyse und Photolyse

The knowledge of transformation pathways and transformation products of veterinary drugs is important for health, food and environmental matters. Residues, consisting of original veterinary drug and transformation products, are found in food products of animal origin as well as the environment (e.g., soil or surface water). Several transformation processes can alter the original veterinary drug, ranging from biotransformation in living organism to environmental degradation processes like photolysis, hydrolysis, or microbial processes. In this thesis, four veterinary drugs were investigated, three ionophore antibiotics Monensin, Salinomycin and Lasalocid and the macrocyclic lactone Moxidectin. Ionophore antibiotics are mainly used to cure and prevent coccidiosis in poultry especially prophylactic in broiler farming. Moxidectin is an antiparasitic drug that is used for the treatment of internal and external parasites in food-producing and companion animals. The main objective of this work is to employ different laboratory approaches to

The knowledge of transformation pathways and transformation products of veterinary drugs is important for health, food and environmental matters. Residues, consisting of original veterinary drug and transformation products, are found in food products of animal origin as well as the environment (e.g., soil or surface water). Several transformation processes can alter the original veterinary drug, ranging from biotransformation in living organism to environmental degradation processes like photolysis, hydrolysis, or microbial processes. In this thesis, four veterinary drugs were investigated, three ionophore antibiotics Monensin, Salinomycin and Lasalocid and the macrocyclic lactone Moxidectin. Ionophore antibiotics are mainly used to cure and prevent coccidiosis in poultry especially prophylactic in broiler farming. Moxidectin is an antiparasitic drug that is used for the treatment of internal and external parasites in food-producing and companion animals. The main objective of this work is to employ different laboratory approaches to generate and identify transformation products. The identification was conducted using high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS). A major focus was placed on the application of electrochemistry for simulation of transformation processes. The electrochemical reactor – equipped with a three-electrode flow-through cell – enabled the oxidation or reduction by applying a potential. The transformation products derived were analyzed by online coupling of the electrochemical reactor and a HRMS and offline by liquid chromatography (LC) combined with HRMS. The main modification reaction of the identified transformation products differed for each investigated veterinary drug. Monensin showed decarboxylation and demethylation as the main modification reactions, for Salinomycin mostly decarbonylation occurred and for Lasalocid methylation was prevalent. For Moxidectin, I observed an oxidation (hydroxylation) reaction and adduct formation with solvent. In general, for Salinomycin and Lasalocid, more transient transformation products (online measurement) than stable transformation products (offline measurements) were detected. By contrast, the number of transformation products using online and offline measurements were identical for Monensin and Moxidectin. As a complementary approach, metabolism tests with rat or human liver microsomes were conducted for the ionophore antibiotics. Monensin was investigated by using rat liver microsomes and the transformation products identified were based on decarboxylation and demethylation. Salinomycin and Lasalocid were converted by human and rat liver microsomes. For both substances, more transformation products were found by using human liver microsomes. The transformation products of the rat liver microsome conversion were redundant, and the transformation products were also found at the human liver microsome assay. Oxidation (hydroxylation) was found to be the main modification reaction for both. In addition, a frequent ion exchange between sodium and potassium was identified. The final two experiments were performed for one substance each, whereby the hydrolysis of Monensin and the photolysis of Moxidectin was investigated. The transformation products of the pH-dependent hydrolysis were based on ring-opening and dehydration. Moxidectin formed several transformation products by irradiation with UV-C light and the main modification reactions were isomeric changes, (de-)hydration and changes of the methoxime moiety. In summary, transformation products of the four investigated veterinary drugs were generated by the different laboratory approaches. Most of the transformation products were identified for the first time. The resulting findings provide an improved understanding of clarifying the transformation behavior.

