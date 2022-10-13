Investigation of transformation products of selected veterinary drugs generated by electrochemistry, microsomal assays, hydrolysis & photolysis
Untersuchung von Transformationsprodukten ausgewählter Tierarzneimittel generiert durch Elektrochemie, Mikrosomal Assay, Hydrolyse und Photolyse
- The knowledge of transformation pathways and transformation products of veterinary drugs is important for health, food and environmental matters. Residues, consisting of original veterinary drug and transformation products, are found in food products of animal origin as well as the environment (e.g., soil or surface water). Several transformation processes can alter the original veterinary drug, ranging from biotransformation in living organism to environmental degradation processes like photolysis, hydrolysis, or microbial processes. In this thesis, four veterinary drugs were investigated, three ionophore antibiotics Monensin, Salinomycin and Lasalocid and the macrocyclic lactone Moxidectin. Ionophore antibiotics are mainly used to cure and prevent coccidiosis in poultry especially prophylactic in broiler farming. Moxidectin is an antiparasitic drug that is used for the treatment of internal and external parasites in food-producing and companion animals. The main objective of this work is to employ different laboratory approaches toThe knowledge of transformation pathways and transformation products of veterinary drugs is important for health, food and environmental matters. Residues, consisting of original veterinary drug and transformation products, are found in food products of animal origin as well as the environment (e.g., soil or surface water). Several transformation processes can alter the original veterinary drug, ranging from biotransformation in living organism to environmental degradation processes like photolysis, hydrolysis, or microbial processes. In this thesis, four veterinary drugs were investigated, three ionophore antibiotics Monensin, Salinomycin and Lasalocid and the macrocyclic lactone Moxidectin. Ionophore antibiotics are mainly used to cure and prevent coccidiosis in poultry especially prophylactic in broiler farming. Moxidectin is an antiparasitic drug that is used for the treatment of internal and external parasites in food-producing and companion animals. The main objective of this work is to employ different laboratory approaches to generate and identify transformation products. The identification was conducted using high-resolution mass spectrometry (HRMS). A major focus was placed on the application of electrochemistry for simulation of transformation processes. The electrochemical reactor – equipped with a three-electrode flow-through cell – enabled the oxidation or reduction by applying a potential. The transformation products derived were analyzed by online coupling of the electrochemical reactor and a HRMS and offline by liquid chromatography (LC) combined with HRMS. The main modification reaction of the identified transformation products differed for each investigated veterinary drug. Monensin showed decarboxylation and demethylation as the main modification reactions, for Salinomycin mostly decarbonylation occurred and for Lasalocid methylation was prevalent. For Moxidectin, I observed an oxidation (hydroxylation) reaction and adduct formation with solvent. In general, for Salinomycin and Lasalocid, more transient transformation products (online measurement) than stable transformation products (offline measurements) were detected. By contrast, the number of transformation products using online and offline measurements were identical for Monensin and Moxidectin. As a complementary approach, metabolism tests with rat or human liver microsomes were conducted for the ionophore antibiotics. Monensin was investigated by using rat liver microsomes and the transformation products identified were based on decarboxylation and demethylation. Salinomycin and Lasalocid were converted by human and rat liver microsomes. For both substances, more transformation products were found by using human liver microsomes. The transformation products of the rat liver microsome conversion were redundant, and the transformation products were also found at the human liver microsome assay. Oxidation (hydroxylation) was found to be the main modification reaction for both. In addition, a frequent ion exchange between sodium and potassium was identified. The final two experiments were performed for one substance each, whereby the hydrolysis of Monensin and the photolysis of Moxidectin was investigated. The transformation products of the pH-dependent hydrolysis were based on ring-opening and dehydration. Moxidectin formed several transformation products by irradiation with UV-C light and the main modification reactions were isomeric changes, (de-)hydration and changes of the methoxime moiety. In summary, transformation products of the four investigated veterinary drugs were generated by the different laboratory approaches. Most of the transformation products were identified for the first time. The resulting findings provide an improved understanding of clarifying the transformation behavior.…
- Das Wissen über die Entstehung und Identifizierung von Transformationsprodukten von Tierarzneimitteln ist wichtig für Gesundheit, Lebensmittel und Umwelt. Rückstände, dazu zählen die Ausgangssubstanzen und gebildete Transformationsprodukte, werden in tierischen Produkten und in Umweltproben (zum Beispiel im Boden oder in Oberflächengewässern) nachgewiesen. Verschiedenste Transformationsprozesse verändern die Ausgangssubstanz, dazu zählen Biotransformationsprozesse von Lebewesen bis hin zu Abbauprozesse in der Umwelt, wie Photolyse, Hydrolyse oder mikrobielle Umwandlungen. Die Tierarzneimittel, die im Rahmen dieser Arbeit untersucht wurden, sind drei Ionophore Antibiotika: Monensin, Salinomycin und Lasalocid. Des Weiteren war das makrozyklische Lakton Moxidectin Teil der Untersuchung. Ionophore Antibiotika werden gegen Kokzidiose vor allem in der Geflügelzucht genutzt. Der oftmals prophylaktische Einsatz erfolgt als Futtermittelzusatz. Das Antiparasitikum Moxidectin wird hingegen für die Behandlung gegen interne and externe ParasitenDas Wissen über die Entstehung und Identifizierung von Transformationsprodukten von Tierarzneimitteln ist wichtig für Gesundheit, Lebensmittel und Umwelt. Rückstände, dazu zählen die Ausgangssubstanzen und gebildete Transformationsprodukte, werden in tierischen Produkten und in Umweltproben (zum Beispiel im Boden oder in Oberflächengewässern) nachgewiesen. Verschiedenste Transformationsprozesse verändern die Ausgangssubstanz, dazu zählen Biotransformationsprozesse von Lebewesen bis hin zu Abbauprozesse in der Umwelt, wie Photolyse, Hydrolyse oder mikrobielle Umwandlungen. Die Tierarzneimittel, die im Rahmen dieser Arbeit untersucht wurden, sind drei Ionophore Antibiotika: Monensin, Salinomycin und Lasalocid. Des Weiteren war das makrozyklische Lakton Moxidectin Teil der Untersuchung. Ionophore Antibiotika werden gegen Kokzidiose vor allem in der Geflügelzucht genutzt. Der oftmals prophylaktische Einsatz erfolgt als Futtermittelzusatz. Das Antiparasitikum Moxidectin wird hingegen für die Behandlung gegen interne and externe Parasiten bei Nutz- und Haustieren eingesetzt. Das Ziel dieser Arbeit war es, Transformationsprodukte zu identifizieren, welche durch verschiedene Experimente im Labor generiert werden. Zur Identifizierung wurde hochaufgelöste Massenspektrometrie genutzt, zur Strukturaufklärung wurden MS/MS-Spektren ausgewertet. Hauptaugenmerk lag auf der Simulation von Transformationsprozessen durch Elektrochemie. In der Durchflusszelle des elektrochemischen Reaktors werden Oxidations- oder Reduktionsprozesse durch Anlegung eines Potentials ermöglicht. Die Analyse der entstehenden Transformationsprodukte erfolgt entweder durch die direkte Kopplung zwischen dem elektrochemischen Reaktor und dem Massenspektrometer oder offline, wobei das Eluat des elektrochemischen Reaktors mittels Flüssigkeitschromatographie-Massenspektrometrie analysiert wird. Für jedes Tierarzneimittel kann eine typische Modifizierung, welche zur Bildung des Transformationsproduktes führt, identifiziert werden. Die elektrochemisch induzierte Modifikation von Monensin ist Decarboxylierung und Demethylierung. Salinomycin weist Decarbonylierung auf und Lasalocid Methylierung. Für Moxidectin wurden Oxidation (Hydroxylierung) und Adduktbildung mit Lösemittelmolekülen gefunden. Im Allgemeinen wurden bei Salinomycin und Lasalocid mehr instabile Transformationsprodukte (online Kopplung) gefunden als stabile Transformationsprodukte (offline Messung). Im Gegensatz dazu ist die Zahl der detektierten Transformationsprodukte (online und offline) gleich für Monensin und Moxidectin. Als Weiteres wurden für die Ionophore Antibiotika Metabolismustests mit Ratten- bzw. menschlichen Lebermikrosomen durchgeführt. Monensin wurde nur mit Rattenlebermikrosomen umgesetzt und die entstandenen Transformations-produkte basieren auf Decarboxylierung und Demethylierung. Transformations-produkte von Salinomycin und Lasalocid wurden durch Tests mit Ratten- und menschlichen Lebermikrosomen generiert. Bei der Umsetzung mit den Rattenlebermikrosomen wurden identische Transformationsprodukte gefunden im Vergleich zur Umsetzung mit den menschlichen Lebermikrosomen. Neben der Oxidation (Hydroxylierung), als am meisten vorkommende Modifizierung, wurde für beide Ionophore ein Ionenaustausch zwischen Natrium und Kalium festgestellt. Zuletzt wurde die Hydrolyse von Monensin und die Photolyse von Moxidectin untersucht. Die gebildeten Transformationsprodukte der pH-abhängigen Hydrolyse von Monensin basieren auf Ringöffnungsreaktionen und Wasserabspaltung. Eine Vielzahl an Transformationsprodukten von Moxidectin zeigt sich nach der Bestrahlung mit UV-C Licht. Als Modifizierung treten Veränderungen der Stereochemie auf, Wasseranlagerung bzw. Abspaltung, und Veränderungen an der Methyloxim-Gruppe auf. Zusammengefasst wurden verschiedenste Transformationsprodukte der vier gewählten Tierarzneimittel durch unterschiedliche Experimente gebildet. Die meisten Transformationsprodukte wurden im Rahmen dieser Arbeit erstmals identifiziert, vor allem die elektrochemische Erzeugung der Transformationsprodukte wurde erstmals untersucht. Die resultierenden Ergebnisse führen zu einem weiterführenden Verständnis zur Aufklärung des Transformationsverhaltens.…
|Author details:
|Lisa KnocheORCiD
|Reviewer(s):
|Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Matthias KochORCiD, Uwe KarstORCiDGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Tanja Schwerdtle, Matthias Koch
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2022/09/30
|Publication year:
|2022
|Date of final exam:
|2022/09/30
|Release date:
|2022/10/13
|Tag:
|Assay hochauflösende Massenspektrometrie; Elektrochemie; Mikrosomal; Tierarzneimittel; Transformationsprodukt
Assay High-resolution mass spectrometry; Electrochemistry; Microsomal; Transformation product; Veterinary drugs
|Number of pages:
|163, III
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|License (German):
|Creative Commons - CC0 1.0 - Universell - Public Domain Dedication