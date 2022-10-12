Teachers do not make mistakes?
- This article provides some insights into the complex relationships between thinking and behavioral patterns, bio graphical aspects and teaching style. The data was analyzed in the Grounded Theory tradition and with the help of ATLAS.ti. The results presented here offer preliminary findings only since the research is still ongoing. The focus is on the ways teachers deal with mistakes. Based on two case examples, it will be shown how the fear of making mistakes can lead to teacher-centered lessons, and thereby limiting pupils' possibilities to learn autonomously.
