Teachers do not make mistakes?

  • This article provides some insights into the complex relationships between thinking and behavioral patterns, bio­ graphical aspects and teaching style. The data was analyzed in the Grounded Theory tradition and with the help of ATLAS.ti. The results presented here offer preliminary findings only since the research is still ongoing. The focus is on the ways teachers deal with mistakes. Based on two case examples, it will be shown how the fear of making mistakes can lead to teacher-centered lessons, and thereby limiting pupils' possibilities to learn autonomously.

Metadaten
Author details:Benjamin ApelojgORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.14279/depositonce-5159
ISBN:978-3-7983-2822-8
Title of parent work (English):ATLAS.ti User Conference 2015
Subtitle (English):two exploratives case studies ; Relationships between biographical aspects, thinking, behavioral patterns and experiences in classes ; First results of a qualitative study on the aspect of dealing with mistakes
Publisher:Universitätsverlag der TU-Berlin
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Year of first publication:2016
Publication year:2016
Release date:2022/10/12
Tag:ATLAS.t; Auswirkungen auf Schüler; Didaktik; Lernen; Umgang mit Fehlern; persönliche Entwicklung
Dealing with mistakes; effects on pupils; learning; personal development; teaching
Number of pages:9
First page:1
Last Page:9
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Funktionsstellen / Lehreinheit für Wirtschafts-Arbeit-Technik
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

