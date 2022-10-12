Photonic sensing in highly concentrated biotechnical processes by photon density wave spectroscopy
- Photon Density Wave (PDW) spectroscopy is introduced as a new approach for photonic sensing in highly concentrated biotechnical processes. It independently quantifies the absorption and reduced scattering coefficient calibration-free and as a function of time, thus describing the optical properties in the vis/NIR range of the biomaterial during their processing. As examples of industrial relevance, enzymatic milk coagulation, beer mashing, and algae cultivation in photo bioreactors are discussed.
|Roland HassORCiDGND, Michael Sandmann, Oliver ReichGND
|https://doi.org/10.1117/12.2263617
|978-1-5090-4850-2
|0277-786X
|1996-756X
|Proceedings SPIE 10323, 25th International Conference on Optical Fiber Sensors
|IEEE
|New York
|Other
|English
|2017/04/23
|2017
|2022/10/12
|Photon Density Wave Spectroscopy; algae cultivation; fermentation; fiber spectroscopy; multiple light scattering; process analytical technology
|10323
|4
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert