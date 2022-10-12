Schließen

Photonic sensing in highly concentrated biotechnical processes by photon density wave spectroscopy

  • Photon Density Wave (PDW) spectroscopy is introduced as a new approach for photonic sensing in highly concentrated biotechnical processes. It independently quantifies the absorption and reduced scattering coefficient calibration-free and as a function of time, thus describing the optical properties in the vis/NIR range of the biomaterial during their processing. As examples of industrial relevance, enzymatic milk coagulation, beer mashing, and algae cultivation in photo bioreactors are discussed.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Roland HassORCiDGND, Michael Sandmann, Oliver ReichGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1117/12.2263617
ISBN:978-1-5090-4850-2
ISSN:0277-786X
ISSN:1996-756X
Title of parent work (English):Proceedings SPIE 10323, 25th International Conference on Optical Fiber Sensors
Publisher:IEEE
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/04/23
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/10/12
Tag:Photon Density Wave Spectroscopy; algae cultivation; fermentation; fiber spectroscopy; multiple light scattering; process analytical technology
Volume:10323
Number of pages:4
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.