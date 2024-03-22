Palaeozoic and Pliocene tectonic evolution of the Salt Range constrained by low-temperature thermochronology
- The Salt Range in Pakistan exposes Precambrian to Pleistocene strata outcropping along the Salt Range Thrust (SRT). To better understand the in-situ Cambrian and Pliocene tectonic evolution of the Pakistan Subhimalaya, we have conducted low-temperature thermochronological analysis using apatite (U-Th-Sm)/He and fission track dating. We combine cooling ages from different samples located along the thrust front of the SRT into a thermal model that shows two major cooling events associated with rifting and regional erosion in the Late Palaeozoic and SRT activity since the Pliocene. Our results suggest that the SRT maintained a long-term average shortening rate of similar to 5-6 mm/yr and a high exhumation rate above the SRT ramp since similar to 4 Ma.
|Author details:
|Humaad GhaniORCiDGND, Edward R. SobelORCiDGND, Gerold ZeilingerORCiDGND, Johannes GlodnyORCiDGND, Sebastian ZapataORCiDGND, Irum Irum
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-562567
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-56256
|ISSN:
|1866-8372
|Title of parent work (German):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1368)
|Publication type:
|Postprint
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/12/15
|Publication year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Release date:
|2024/03/22
|Tag:
|Salt Range; exhumation; fault bend fold; ramp
|Issue:
|3
|Number of pages:
|15
|Source:
|Terra Nova. 2021; 33: 293–305. https://doi.org/10.1111/ter.12515
|Funding institution:
|German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD)Deutscher Akademischer Austausch; Dienst (DAAD); DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG)European Commission
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|External remark:
|Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle