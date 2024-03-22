Schließen

Palaeozoic and Pliocene tectonic evolution of the Salt Range constrained by low-temperature thermochronology

  • The Salt Range in Pakistan exposes Precambrian to Pleistocene strata outcropping along the Salt Range Thrust (SRT). To better understand the in-situ Cambrian and Pliocene tectonic evolution of the Pakistan Subhimalaya, we have conducted low-temperature thermochronological analysis using apatite (U-Th-Sm)/He and fission track dating. We combine cooling ages from different samples located along the thrust front of the SRT into a thermal model that shows two major cooling events associated with rifting and regional erosion in the Late Palaeozoic and SRT activity since the Pliocene. Our results suggest that the SRT maintained a long-term average shortening rate of similar to 5-6 mm/yr and a high exhumation rate above the SRT ramp since similar to 4 Ma.

  • zmnr1368.pdfeng
    (2047KB)

    SHA-512 12819fc275369d462174aa97ca76c903a4b9eb5b2b6e3801ede76a7c87644970d40750103d02040a86cd426db7103acc0365c7f8cfb27c4812e70aad8ae9a2b2

Metadaten
Author details:Humaad GhaniORCiDGND, Edward R. SobelORCiDGND, Gerold ZeilingerORCiDGND, Johannes GlodnyORCiDGND, Sebastian ZapataORCiDGND, Irum Irum
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-562567
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-56256
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1368)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/12/15
Publication year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/22
Tag:Salt Range; exhumation; fault bend fold; ramp
Issue:3
Number of pages:15
Source:Terra Nova. 2021; 33: 293–305. https://doi.org/10.1111/ter.12515
Funding institution:German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD)Deutscher Akademischer Austausch; Dienst (DAAD); DFGGerman Research Foundation (DFG)European Commission
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

