Reinvigorating the discourse on Human-Centered artificial intelligence in educational technologies

The increasing relevance of artificial intelligence (AI) applications in various domains has led to high expectations of benefits, ranging from precision, efficiency, and optimization to the completion of routine or time-consuming tasks. Particularly in the field of education, AI applications promise immense innovation potential. A central focus in this field is on analyzing and evaluating learner characteristics to derive learning profiles and create individualized learning environments. The development and implementation of such AI-driven approaches are related to learners' data, and thus involves several privacies, ethics, and morality challenges. In this paper, we introduce the concept of human-centered AI, and consider how an AI system can be developed in line with human values without posing risks to humanity. Because the education market is in the early stages of incorporating AI into educational tools, we believe that this is the right time to raise awareness about the use of principles that foster human-centered values and help in building responsible, ethical, and value-oriented AI.

