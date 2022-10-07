The design of qualitative, excellent teaching requires collaboration between teachers and learners. For this purpose, face-to-face teaching benefits from a long-standing tradition, while digital teaching is comparatively still at the beginning of its dissemination. A major developmental step toward the digitization of teaching was achieved in the context of university teaching during the Covid 19 pandemic in spring 2020, when face-to-face teaching was interrupted for months. During this time, important insights into the opportunities and limitations of digital teaching were gained. This paper presents selected results of a study conducted at four German universities and with 875 responses in spring 2020. The study uncovers opportunities and limitations of digital teaching from the students’ perspective and against the background of their experience in the completely digital semester. The results are used as a basis for deriving design guidelines for digital teaching and learning offerings. Based on a model for analyzing the design of

The design of qualitative, excellent teaching requires collaboration between teachers and learners. For this purpose, face-to-face teaching benefits from a long-standing tradition, while digital teaching is comparatively still at the beginning of its dissemination. A major developmental step toward the digitization of teaching was achieved in the context of university teaching during the Covid 19 pandemic in spring 2020, when face-to-face teaching was interrupted for months. During this time, important insights into the opportunities and limitations of digital teaching were gained. This paper presents selected results of a study conducted at four German universities and with 875 responses in spring 2020. The study uncovers opportunities and limitations of digital teaching from the students’ perspective and against the background of their experience in the completely digital semester. The results are used as a basis for deriving design guidelines for digital teaching and learning offerings. Based on a model for analyzing the design of teaching and learning formats, these indications are structured according to the elements learners, teachers, teaching content, environment and teaching style.

