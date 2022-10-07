Schließen

Three Chalconoids and a Pterocarpene from the Roots of Tephrosia aequilata

  In our search for new antiplasmodial agents, the CH2Cl2/CH3OH (1:1) extract of the roots of Tephrosia aequilata was investigated, and observed to cause 100% mortality of the chloroquine-sensitive (3D7) strain of Plasmodium falciparum at a 10 mg/mL concentration. From this extract three new chalconoids, E-2,6-dimethoxy-3,4-(2,2-dimethyl)pyranoretrochalcone (1, aequichalcone A), Z-2,6-dimethoxy-3,4-(2,2-dimethyl)pyranoretrochalcone (2, aequichalcone B), 4-ethoxy-3-hydroxypraecansone B (3, aequichalcone C) and a new pterocarpene, 3,4:8,9-dimethylenedioxy-6a,11a-pterocarpene (4), along with seven known compounds were isolated. The purified compounds were characterized by NMR spectroscopic and mass spectrometric analyses. Compound 1 slowly converts into 2 in solution, and thus the latter may have been enriched, or formed, during the extraction and separation process. The isomeric compounds 1 and 2 were both observed in the crude extract. Some of the isolated constituents showed good to moderate antiplasmodial activity against the chloroquine-sensitive (3D7) strain of Plasmodium falciparum.

Metadaten
Author details:Yoseph Atilaw, Sandra DuffyORCiD, Matthias HeydenreichORCiD, Lois Muiva-Mutisya, Vicky M. AveryORCiD, Mate ErdelyiORCiD, Abiy Yenesew
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules22020318
ISSN:1420-3049
Title of parent work (English):Molecules
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/02/20
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/10/07
Tag:Tephrosia aequilata; aequichalcone A; aequichalcone B; aequichalcone C; antiplasmodial; chalcone; pterocarpene; retrochalcone
Volume:22
Issue:2
Number of pages:11
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

