Property tax competition

  • We develop a model of property taxation and characterize equilibria under three alternative taxa-tion regimes often used in the public finance literature: decentralized taxation, centralized taxation, and “rent seeking” regimes. We show that decentralized taxation results in inefficiently high tax rates, whereas centralized taxation yields a common optimal tax rate, and tax rates in the rent-seeking regime can be either inefficiently high or low. We quantify the effects of switching from the observed tax system to the three regimes for Japan and Germany. The decentralized or rent-seeking regime best describes the Japanese tax system, whereas the centralized regime does so for Germany. We also quantify the welfare effects of regime changes.

Author details:Rainald BorckORCiDGND, Jun Oshiro, Yasuhiro SatōORCiDGND
Subtitle (English):A quantitative assessment
Date of first publication:2022/10/06
Tag:efficiency; property taxes; tax competition
