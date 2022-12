Steuerung im Lehrkräftefortbildungssystem in Deutschland

In Germany teacher professional development programs provide a key learning opportunity for teacher competence development as part of the third phase of teacher education (Avalos, 2011; Guskey & Yoon, 2009). In this phase, teachers can choose from a range of professional learning opportunities aimed at adapting and developing their professional competencies. As part of these professionalization activities, teachers have opportunities to reflect on and develop their teaching practice. Therefore, teacher professional development is also significant for the development of teaching quality and student learning (Lipowsky, 2014). However, findings from utilization research show that the professional development program is not used to the full extent by all teachers and teachers differ in the extent to which they participate in these professional learning opportunities (Hoffmann & Richter, 2016). The consequence is that the potential impact of the professional development offer cannot be fully exploited. To promote the use of teacher

In Germany teacher professional development programs provide a key learning opportunity for teacher competence development as part of the third phase of teacher education (Avalos, 2011; Guskey & Yoon, 2009). In this phase, teachers can choose from a range of professional learning opportunities aimed at adapting and developing their professional competencies. As part of these professionalization activities, teachers have opportunities to reflect on and develop their teaching practice. Therefore, teacher professional development is also significant for the development of teaching quality and student learning (Lipowsky, 2014). However, findings from utilization research show that the professional development program is not used to the full extent by all teachers and teachers differ in the extent to which they participate in these professional learning opportunities (Hoffmann & Richter, 2016). The consequence is that the potential impact of the professional development offer cannot be fully exploited. To promote the use of teacher professional development courses, various steering instruments are used by actors at different levels. However, the question of how to steer the third phase of teacher education has remained largely unaddressed. This paper builds on the existing research on teacher education and uses the theoretical perspective of educational governance to investigate the question of which instruments and capabilities of governance exist at the different levels of the teacher professional development system and how they are implemented by the various political and school actors. In addition, the question will be addressed as to how effective the steering instruments used are regarding the use of teacher professional development courses. The overall question will be addressed against the background of a theoretical framework model derived for the teacher training system in the form of a multi-level model, which serves as the basis for the theoretical classification of the following empirical studies on the use of training and the effectiveness of various steering instruments. Against this background, the first study focuses on the level of political actors and examines the importance of existing legal requirements for teachers’ participation in professional development. Therefore, the study investigates relationships between teachers’ participation in professional development courses and two types of legal requirements: a) specification of requirement to participate in professional training; b) requirement to document completed trainings. For this purpose, data of the German National Assessment Study in 2011, 2012 and 2015, were analyzed using logistic and linear regression models. Study II and study III are concerned with the framework conditions for in-school professional development activities. Study II first looks at school-specific differences in the choice of professional development topics. Study III examines the range of professional development courses offered in schools regarding the extent of use and the relationship between school characteristics and the use of different professional development topics. In addition, a comparison is made between the in-school and school-external professional development courses regarding the to the respective proportion of thematic topics. For this purpose, data from the electronic database on teacher’s professional development activities in the state of Brandenburg were evaluated. In addition to examining professional development participation in relation to legal requirements and the use of in-school professional development activities at the school level, study IV also examined the use of personnel development measures in the context of school-based staff development to address the overarching research question of this thesis. Within a qualitative interview study, the questions were investigated as to how school administrators of excellent schools perceive personnel development, which sources of information they include in this process, and which measures they use and, in this sense, employ professional development as an instrument for organizational development. In the concluding chapter, the key findings of the conducted studies are discussed in summary. Overall, the results of the study indicate that actors at the respective levels use direct and indirect steering instruments with the aim of increasing the use of the available professional development supply, but they do not achieve the desired effect with the instruments used. Since they are neither linked to professional sanctions nor to incentives, the existing governance instruments lack enforcement power. Moreover, the repertoire of possible instruments is not exhausted by the actors involved. The results of this paper thus provide the basis for further research and stimulate possible implications in the practice of the teacher professional development system and education policy.

