Enzymes of the Xanthine Oxidase Family

  • Enzymes from the xanthine oxidase (XO) family of molybdenum enzymes are generally, with some exceptions, molybdenum iron–sulfur flavin hydroxylases. Mammalian xanthine oxidoreductase and aldehyde oxidase were among the first enzymes to be studied in detail more than 100 years ago and, surprisingly, they continue to be thoroughly studied in molecular detail with many open and unresolved questions remaining. Enzymes of the XO family are characterized by a molybdenum cofactor (Moco) active site with a MoVIOS(OH) ligand sphere where substrate hydroxylation of either aromatic or aliphatic carbon centers is catalyzed. During the reaction, electrons are transferred to the oxidizing substrate, most commonly O2 or NAD+, which react at the FAD site.

Author details:Takeshi Nishino, Ken Okamoto, Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/9781782623915-00192
ISBN:978-1-78262-391-5
ISBN:978-1-78262-089-1
ISBN:978-1-78262-881-1
Title of parent work (English):Molybdenum and tungsten enzymes : biochemistry
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/09/28
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/30
Volume:5
Number of pages:48
First page:192
Last Page:239
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

