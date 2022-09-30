Schließen

Molybdenum Cofactor Biosynthesis

  • The biosynthesis of the molybdenum cofactor (Moco) is highly conserved among all kingdoms of life. In all molybdoenzymes with the exception of nitrogenase, the molybdenum atom is coordinated to a dithiolene group present in the pterin-based 6-alkyl side chain of molybdopterin (MPT). In general, the biosynthesis of Moco can be divided into three steps in eukaryotes, and four steps in bacteria and archaea: (i) the starting point is the formation of the cyclic pyranopterin monophosphate (cPMP) from 5′GTP, (ii) in the second step the two sulfur molecules are inserted into cPMP leading to the formation of MPT, (iii) in the third step the molybdenum atom is inserted into molybdopterin to form Moco and (iv) additional modification of Moco occurs in bacteria and archaea with the attachment of a nucleotide (CMP or GMP) to the phosphate group of MPT, forming the dinucleotide variants of Moco. This review will focus on the biosynthesis of Moco in bacteria, humans and plants.

Metadaten
Author details:Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND, Ralf-Rainer MendelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/9781782623915
ISBN:978-1-78262-391-5
ISBN:978-1-78262-089-1
ISBN:978-1-78262-881-1
Title of parent work (English):Molybdenum and tungsten enzymes: biochemistry
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/09/28
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/30
Volume:5
Number of pages:17
First page:100
Last Page:116
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert

