Teilen von Wissen im Offboarding in der öffentlichen Verwaltung Deutschlands

This bachelor thesis examines the extent to which extra-personal influencing factors shape the behavior of knowledge sharing in offboarding processes in German public administration. There is a research gap here that needs to be closed urgently, especially given the approaching wave of retirements and the resulting risk of a massive loss of knowledge. For this purpose, different levels of analysis are linked, influencing factors are identified and integrated into the Theory of Planned Behavior. Hypotheses are then formulated as to how extra-personal influencing factors resulting from administration as an organizational context and the process of offboarding promote or inhibit knowledge sharing behavior. The hypotheses are tested by collecting and analyzing qualitative interview data. The findings make it clear that the upcoming wave of retirements in the German public administration requires a stronger orientation of organizational knowledge management towards the process of offboarding and its design in order to reduce knowledge losses.

