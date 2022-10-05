Schließen

The diffusion of doxorubicin drug molecules in silica nanoslits is non-Gaussian, intermittent and anticorrelated

  In this study we investigate, using all-atom molecular-dynamics computer simulations, the in-plane diffusion of a doxorubicin drug molecule in a thin film of water confined between two silica surfaces. We find that the molecule diffuses along the channel in the manner of a Gaussian diffusion process, but with parameters that vary according to its varying transversal position. Our analysis identifies that four Gaussians, each describing particle motion in a given transversal region, are needed to adequately describe the data. Each of these processes by itself evolves with time at a rate slower than that associated with classical Brownian motion due to a predominance of anticorrelated displacements. Long adsorption events lead to ageing, a property observed when the diffusion is intermittently hindered for periods of time with an average duration which is theoretically infinite. This study presents a simple system in which many interesting features of anomalous diffusion can be explored. It exposes the complexity of diffusion in nanoconfinement and highlights the need to develop new understanding.

Metadaten
Author details:Amanda Diez FernandezORCiD, Patrick CharcharORCiD, Andrey G. CherstvyORCiD, Ralf MetzlerORCiDGND, Michael W. Finnis
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1039/d0cp03849k
ISSN:1463-9076
ISSN:1463-9084
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33073805
Title of parent work (English):Physical chemistry, chemical physics
Publisher:Royal Society of Chemistry
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/09/17
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/10/05
Volume:22
Issue:48
Number of pages:11
First page:27955
Last Page:27965
Funding institution:Centre for Doctoral Training on Theory and Simulation of Materials at; Imperial College London - U.K. EPSRCUK Research & Innovation; (UKRI)Engineering & Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC); [1366033]; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research; Foundation (DFG) [ME 1535/7-1]; Foundation for Polish Science (Fundacja; na rzecz Nauki Polskiej, FNP)
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (English):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung 3.0 Unported

