- This paper aims to contribute to exploring the design possibilities of robots for use in human-robot interaction. In an experiment, we investigate the influence of the human's personality and the robot's design, especially its humanization, on its acceptance. We use the Almere model, the Big 5 personality traits, and the anthropomorphic gestalt variants to build the foundation for our investigation. The assumption that an anthropomorphized robot variant would, in principle, be preferred to the standard variant when a natural choice is enforced could not be evidenced in our experiment. This allows for the interpretation that anthropomorphism does not necessarily lead to intentional perception and, consequently, does not guarantee that it can automatically generate acceptance.