Acceptance in Human-Robot Interaction

  • This paper aims to contribute to exploring the design possibilities of robots for use in human-robot interaction. In an experiment, we investigate the influence of the human's personality and the robot's design, especially its humanization, on its acceptance. We use the Almere model, the Big 5 personality traits, and the anthropomorphic gestalt variants to build the foundation for our investigation. The assumption that an anthropomorphized robot variant would, in principle, be preferred to the standard variant when a natural choice is enforced could not be evidenced in our experiment. This allows for the interpretation that anthropomorphism does not necessarily lead to intentional perception and, consequently, does not guarantee that it can automatically generate acceptance.

Metadaten
Author details:Gergana VladovaORCiDGND, Haase JenniferORCiD, Dennis Stricker
Subtitle (English):user's personality and the anthropomorphic design of the robot as influencing factors
Place of publishing:Sydney
Publication type:Conference Proceeding
Language:English
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Release date:2022/09/30
Funding institution:BMBF
Funding number:16DII127
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 000 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke

