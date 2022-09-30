Dem Mitarbeiter zu Diensten
At the Service of the Employee
- Die Weiterbildung und Qualifizierung der Mitarbeiter sind zentrale Erfolgsfaktoren des digitalen Wandels. Die zentrale Herausforderung besteht darin, diese maßgeschnitten anzubieten sowie notwendige Akzeptanz nicht vorauszusetzen, sondern ebenso als Zielgröße anzusehen. Dies geschieht jedoch nur, wenn die Mitarbeiter als Partner gesehen werden, deren Bedürfnisse und Verständnis nachhaltig berücksichtigt werden. Dieser Beitrag schlägt vor diesem Hintergrund einen Ansatz vor, Weiterbildung als Personennahe Dienstleistung zu realisieren. Dafür wird zuerst ein skizzenhafter Überblick über grundlegende Kompetenzanforderungen des digitalen Wandels gegeben. Danach wird die aktuelle Situation betrieblicher Weiterbildung in der digitalen Transformation beleuchtet. Hierzu wurde in einem Zeitraum von sechs Monaten im Rahmen einer quantitativen Untersuchung erhoben, wie Beschäftigte die digitale Transformation ihres Unternehmens und daraus resultierende Bedarfe betrieblicher Weiterbildung wahrnehmen. Darauf basierend werden drei aktuelle ParadoxeDie Weiterbildung und Qualifizierung der Mitarbeiter sind zentrale Erfolgsfaktoren des digitalen Wandels. Die zentrale Herausforderung besteht darin, diese maßgeschnitten anzubieten sowie notwendige Akzeptanz nicht vorauszusetzen, sondern ebenso als Zielgröße anzusehen. Dies geschieht jedoch nur, wenn die Mitarbeiter als Partner gesehen werden, deren Bedürfnisse und Verständnis nachhaltig berücksichtigt werden. Dieser Beitrag schlägt vor diesem Hintergrund einen Ansatz vor, Weiterbildung als Personennahe Dienstleistung zu realisieren. Dafür wird zuerst ein skizzenhafter Überblick über grundlegende Kompetenzanforderungen des digitalen Wandels gegeben. Danach wird die aktuelle Situation betrieblicher Weiterbildung in der digitalen Transformation beleuchtet. Hierzu wurde in einem Zeitraum von sechs Monaten im Rahmen einer quantitativen Untersuchung erhoben, wie Beschäftigte die digitale Transformation ihres Unternehmens und daraus resultierende Bedarfe betrieblicher Weiterbildung wahrnehmen. Darauf basierend werden drei aktuelle Paradoxe abgeleitet, die mit einer Durchführung von Weiterbildung als Personennahe Dienstleistung verhindert werden können. Empfehlungen und Lösungsansätze werden hierzu diskutiert und weiterer Forschungsbedarf abgeleitet.…
- The further training and qualification of employees are central success factors of digital change. The central challenge is to offer these customized services and not to presuppose acceptance, but rather to regard it as a target value. However, this will only happen if the employees are seen as partners and their needs and understanding are taken into account in the long term. Against this background, this article proposes an approach to realize further education as a personal service. For this purpose, a brief outline of the basic competence requirements of digital change is given first. Afterwards, the current situation of in-company continuing training in the digital transformation will be examined. A quantitative survey was conducted over a period of six months to determine how employees perceive the digital transformation of their company and the resulting needs for continuing vocational training. Based on this, three current paradoxes are derived, which can be prevented by conducting continuing education as personal service.The further training and qualification of employees are central success factors of digital change. The central challenge is to offer these customized services and not to presuppose acceptance, but rather to regard it as a target value. However, this will only happen if the employees are seen as partners and their needs and understanding are taken into account in the long term. Against this background, this article proposes an approach to realize further education as a personal service. For this purpose, a brief outline of the basic competence requirements of digital change is given first. Afterwards, the current situation of in-company continuing training in the digital transformation will be examined. A quantitative survey was conducted over a period of six months to determine how employees perceive the digital transformation of their company and the resulting needs for continuing vocational training. Based on this, three current paradoxes are derived, which can be prevented by conducting continuing education as personal service. Recommendations and solutions will be discussed and further research is needed.…
