Schließen

"A Comment That Might Help Us to Move Along"

  • This chapter investigates the trajectory of establishing the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) in the early 1990s as the first private transnational certification organization with an antagonistic stakeholder body. Its main contribution is a micro-analysis of the founding assembly in 1993. By investigating the role of brokers within the negotiation as one institutional scope condition for ‘arguing’ having occurred, the chapter adopts a dramaturgical approach. It contends that the authority of brokers is not necessarily institutionally given, but needs to be gained: brokers have to prove situationally that their knowledge is relevant and that they are speaking impartially in the interest of progress rather than their own. The chapter stresses the importance of procedural knowledge which brokers provide in contrast to policy knowledge.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Alejandro EsguerraORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-319-39871-6_2
ISBN:978-3-319-39871-6
ISBN:978-3-319-39870-9
Title of parent work (English):Sustainability Politics and Limited Statehood : Contesting the New Modes of Governance
Subtitle (English):Brokers in Negotiation Systems
Publisher:Cham
Place of publishing:Basingstoke
Publication type:Other
Language:English
Date of first publication:2016/11/25
Publication year:2016
Release date:2022/09/28
Number of pages:22
First page:25
Last Page:46
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften / Fachgruppe Politik- & Verwaltungswissenschaft
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.