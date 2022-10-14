openHPI
openHPI
- Anlässlich des 10-jährigen Jubiläums von openHPI informiert dieser technische Bericht über die HPI-MOOC-Plattform einschließlich ihrer Kernfunktionen, Technologie und Architektur. In einer Einleitung wird die Plattformfamilie mit allen Partnerplattformen vorgestellt; diese belaufen sich inklusive openHPI aktuell auf neun Plattformen. In diesem Abschnitt wird außerdem gezeigt, wie openHPI als Berater und Forschungspartner in verschiedenen Projekten fungiert. Im zweiten Kapitel werden die Funktionalitäten und gängigen Kursformate der Plattform präsentiert. Die Funktionalitäten sind in Lerner- und Admin-Funktionen unterteilt. Der Bereich Lernerfunktionen bietet detaillierte Informationen zu Leistungsnachweisen, Kursen und den Lernmaterialien, aus denen sich ein Kurs zusammensetzt: Videos, Texte und Quiz. Darüber hinaus können die Lernmaterialien durch externe Übungstools angereichert werden, die über den Standard Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) mit der HPI MOOC-Plattform kommunizieren. Das Konzept der Peer-Assessments rundetAnlässlich des 10-jährigen Jubiläums von openHPI informiert dieser technische Bericht über die HPI-MOOC-Plattform einschließlich ihrer Kernfunktionen, Technologie und Architektur. In einer Einleitung wird die Plattformfamilie mit allen Partnerplattformen vorgestellt; diese belaufen sich inklusive openHPI aktuell auf neun Plattformen. In diesem Abschnitt wird außerdem gezeigt, wie openHPI als Berater und Forschungspartner in verschiedenen Projekten fungiert. Im zweiten Kapitel werden die Funktionalitäten und gängigen Kursformate der Plattform präsentiert. Die Funktionalitäten sind in Lerner- und Admin-Funktionen unterteilt. Der Bereich Lernerfunktionen bietet detaillierte Informationen zu Leistungsnachweisen, Kursen und den Lernmaterialien, aus denen sich ein Kurs zusammensetzt: Videos, Texte und Quiz. Darüber hinaus können die Lernmaterialien durch externe Übungstools angereichert werden, die über den Standard Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) mit der HPI MOOC-Plattform kommunizieren. Das Konzept der Peer-Assessments rundet die möglichen Lernmaterialien ab. Der Abschnitt geht dann weiter auf das Diskussionsforum ein, das einen grundlegenden Unterschied von MOOCs im Vergleich zu traditionellen E-Learning-Angeboten darstellt. Zum Abschluss des Abschnitts folgen eine Beschreibung von Quiz-Recap, Lernzielen, mobilen Anwendungen, spielerischen Lernens und dem Helpdesk. Der nächste Teil dieses Kapitels beschäftigt sich mit den Admin-Funktionen. Die Funktionalitätsbeschreibung beschränkt sich Neuigkeiten und Ankündigungen, Dashboards und Statistiken, Berichtsfunktionen, Forschungsoptionen mit A/B-Tests, den Kurs-Feed und das TransPipe-Tool zur Unterstützung beim Erstellen von automatischen oder manuellen Untertiteln. Die Plattform unterstützt außerdem eine Vielzahl zusätzlicher Funktionen, doch eine detaillierte Beschreibung dieser Funktionen würde den Rahmen des Berichts sprengen. Das Kapitel geht dann auf gängige Kursformate und openHPI-Lehrveranstaltungen am HPI ein, bevor es mit einigen Best Practices für die Gestaltung und Durchführung von Kursen schließt. Zum Abschluss des technischen Berichts gibt das letzte Kapitel eine Zusammenfassung und einen Ausblick auf die Zukunft der digitalen Bildung. Ein besonderes Merkmal des openHPI-Projekts ist die bewusste Entscheidung, die komplette Anwendung von den physischen Netzwerkkomponenten bis zur Plattformentwicklung eigenständig zu betreiben. Bei der vorliegenden deutschen Variante handelt es sich um eine gekürzte Übersetzung des technischen Berichts 148, bei der kein Einblick in die Technologien und Architektur von openHPI gegeben wird. Interessierte Leser:innen können im technischen Bericht 148 (vollständige englische Version) detaillierte Informationen zum Rechenzentrum und den Geräten, der Cloud-Software und dem openHPI Cloud Service aber auch zu Infrastruktur-Anwendungskomponenten wie Entwicklungstools, Automatisierung, Deployment-Pipeline und Monitoring erhalten. Außerdem finden sich dort weitere Informationen über den Technologiestack und konkrete Implementierungsdetails der Plattform inklusive der serviceorientierten Ruby on Rails-Anwendung, die Kommunikation zwischen den Diensten, öffentliche APIs, sowie Designsystem und -komponenten. Der Abschnitt schließt mit einer Diskussion über die ursprüngliche Microservice-Architektur und die Migration zu einer monolithischen Anwendung.…
- On the occasion of the 10th openHPI anniversary, this technical report provides information about the HPI MOOC platform, including its core features, technology, and architecture. In an introduction, the platform family with all partner platforms is presented; these now amount to nine platforms, including openHPI. This section introduces openHPI as an advisor and research partner in various projects. In the second chapter, the functionalities and common course formats of the platform are presented. The functionalities are divided into learner and admin features. The learner features section provides detailed information about performance records, courses, and the learning materials of which a course is composed: videos, texts, and quizzes. In addition, the learning materials can be enriched by adding external exercise tools that communicate with the HPI MOOC platform via the Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) standard. Furthermore, the concept of peer assessments completed the possible learning materials. The section thenOn the occasion of the 10th openHPI anniversary, this technical report provides information about the HPI MOOC platform, including its core features, technology, and architecture. In an introduction, the platform family with all partner platforms is presented; these now amount to nine platforms, including openHPI. This section introduces openHPI as an advisor and research partner in various projects. In the second chapter, the functionalities and common course formats of the platform are presented. The functionalities are divided into learner and admin features. The learner features section provides detailed information about performance records, courses, and the learning materials of which a course is composed: videos, texts, and quizzes. In addition, the learning materials can be enriched by adding external exercise tools that communicate with the HPI MOOC platform via the Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) standard. Furthermore, the concept of peer assessments completed the possible learning materials. The section then proceeds with further information on the discussion forum, a fundamental concept of MOOCs compared to traditional e-learning offers. The section is concluded with a description of the quiz recap, learning objectives, mobile applications, gameful learning, and the help desk. The next part of this chapter deals with the admin features. The described functionality is restricted to describing the news and announcements, dashboards and statistics, reporting capabilities, research options with A/B testing, the course feed, and the TransPipe tool to support the process of creating automated or manual subtitles. The platform supports a large variety of additional features, but a detailed description of these features goes beyond the scope of this report. The chapter then elaborates on common course formats and openHPI teaching activities at the HPI. The chapter concludes with some best practices for course design and delivery. The third chapter provides insights into the technology and architecture behind openHPI. A special characteristic of the openHPI project is the conscious decision to operate the complete application from bare metal to platform development. Hence, the chapter starts with a section about the openHPI Cloud, including detailed information about the data center and devices, the used cloud software OpenStack and Ceph, as well as the openHPI Cloud Service provided for the HPI. Afterward, a section on the application technology stack and development tooling describes the application infrastructure components, the used automation, the deployment pipeline, and the tools used for monitoring and alerting. The chapter is concluded with detailed information about the technology stack and concrete platform implementation details. The section describes the service-oriented Ruby on Rails application, inter-service communication, and public APIs. It also provides more information on the design system and components used in the application. The section concludes with a discussion of the original microservice architecture, where we share our insights and reasoning for migrating back to a monolithic application. The last chapter provides a summary and an outlook on the future of digital education.…
|Author details:
|Christoph MeinelORCiDGND, Christian Willems, Thomas StaubitzORCiDGND, Dominic Sauer, Christiane Hagedorn
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-561792
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-56179
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-546-0
|ISSN:
|1613-5652
|ISSN:
|2191-1665
|Subtitle (German):
|10 Jahre MOOCs am Hasso-Plattner-Institut
|Subtitle (English):
|10 Years of MOOCs at the Hasso Plattner Institute
|Publication series (Volume number):
|Technische Berichte des Hasso-Plattner-Instituts für Digital Engineering an der Universität Potsdam (150)
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Publication type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|German
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2022/10/14
|Tag:
|MOOC; digitale Aufklärung; digitale Lernplattform; lebenslanges Lernen; openHPI
MOOC; digital enlightenment; digital learning platform; lifelong learning; openHPI
|Issue:
|150
|Number of pages:
|86
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|ST 230
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Peer review:
|Nicht ermittelbar
|License (German):
|Keine öffentliche Lizenz: Urheberrechtsschutz