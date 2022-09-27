Schließen

Validation of a Novel Double Control Quantitative Copy Number PCR Method to Quantify Off-Target Transgene Integration after CRISPR-Induced DNA Modification

  In order to improve a recently established cell-based assay to assess the potency of botulinum neurotoxin, neuroblastoma-derived SiMa cells and induced pluripotent stem-cells (iPSC) were modified to incorporate the coding sequence of a reporter luciferase into a genetic safe harbor utilizing CRISPR/Cas9. A novel method, the double-control quantitative copy number PCR (dc-qcnPCR), was developed to detect off-target integrations of donor DNA. The donor DNA insertion success rate and targeted insertion success rate were analyzed in clones of each cell type. The dc-qcnPCR reliably quantified the copy number in both cell lines. The probability of incorrect donor DNA integration was significantly increased in SiMa cells in comparison to the iPSCs. This can possibly be explained by the lower bundled relative gene expression of a number of double-strand repair genes (BRCA1, DNA2, EXO1, MCPH1, MRE11, and RAD51) in SiMa clones than in iPSC clones. The dc-qcnPCR offers an efficient and cost-effective method to detect off-target CRISPR/Cas9-induced donor DNA integrations.

Metadaten
Author details:Brit-Maren Michaud SchjeideORCiDGND, Maren SchenkeORCiDGND, Bettina SeegerORCiD, Gerhard Paul PüschelORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/mps5030043
ISSN:2409-9279
Title of parent work (English):Methods and Protocols
Publisher:MDPI
Place of publishing:Basel, Schweiz
Further contributing person(s):Antónia Monteiro
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/05/25
Publication year:2022
Release date:2022/09/27
Tag:CRISPR editing validation; copy number analyses; homologous recombination deficiency; homology-directed repair
Volume:5
Article number:43
Print run:3
Number of pages:14
First page:1
Last Page:14
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
Extern / Extern
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1269

