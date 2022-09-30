Wassergewöhnung zu Hause: Schwimmenlernen beginnt in der Badewanne
Water familiarization at home: Learning to swim begins in the bathtub
- Das Hauptziel der Bachelorarbeit stellt eine theoretische Auseinandersetzung mit dem Thema Wassergewöhnung im eigenen Zuhause dar. Ausgehend von dieser Ausführung erstellt die Autorin als Theorie-Praxis-Transfer eine Handreichung für Erziehungsberechtigte mit den relevantesten Informationen ihrer Qualifikationsarbeit in komprimierter Form. Damit die Erziehungsberechtigten ihren Kindern proaktiv zur Seite stehen können, soll die Handreichung adressat*innengerecht und prägnant sein, ohne den Erziehungsberechtigten essenzielle Details vorzuenthalten. Die Erziehungsberechtigten erhalten eine Handreichung, welche die bedeutendsten Informationen rund um die Wassergewöhnung zu Hause enthält. Sie erfahren unter anderem etwas über die höchstmögliche Aufenthaltsdauer der Kinder im Wasser und die optimale Temperatur des Badewassers. Außerdem erhalten sie wichtige Informationen rund um die Körperreaktionen, welche durch oder im Wasser auftreten können. Das sind bspw. der Lidschlussreflex oder der Kältereiz. Sie werden über essenzielle Sicherheitsaspekte informiert und erhalten eine kompakte Darstellung über Verhaltensregeln, den sogenannten do's and dont's. Die Übungen/Spiele werden nach den aktuellen Vorgaben der DGUV (2019) für die Inhalte der Wassergewöhnung ausgewählt und nach den heimischen Voraussetzungen strukturiert sein. In der Handreichung werden zudem auch Übungen/Spiele zu finden sein, bei welchen keine Eigenschaften oder Wirkungen des Wassers kennengelernt werden. Atem- und Tauchübungen werden in der Handreichung ebenso beschrieben. Die Angst vor dem Wasser stellt, sobald sie sich manifestiert, bekanntlich das größte Hindernis der Nichtschwimmer*innen dar (DGUV, 2019). Außerdem erhalten sie wichtige Informationen rund um die Körperreaktionen, welche durch oder im Wasser auftreten können. Das sind bspw. der Lidschlussreflex oder der Kältereiz. Sie werden über essenzielle Sicherheitsaspekte informiert und erhalten eine kompakte Darstellung über Verhaltensregeln, den sogenannten do’s and dont‘s. Die Übungen/Spiele werden nach den aktuellen Vorgaben der DGUV (2019) für die Inhalte der Wassergewöhnung ausgewählt und nach den heimischen Voraussetzungen strukturiert sein. In der Handreichung werden zudem auch Übungen/Spiele zu finden sein, bei welchen keine Eigenschaften oder Wirkungen des Wassers kennengelernt werden. Atem- und Tauchübungen werden in der Handreichung ebenso beschrieben. Die Angst vor dem Wasser stellt, sobald sie sich manifestiert, bekanntlich das größte Hindernis der Nichtschwimmer*innen dar (DGUV, 2019). Darum möchte die Autorin mit der Aufklärung über diese Angst in ihrer Qualifikationsarbeit und der Handreichung bewirken, dass die Erziehungsberechtigten in der Lage sind, den Kindern das Angstgefühl gegenüber dem Wasser zu nehmen oder ihre Angstfreiheit beizubehalten und um daran anschließend den Kindern Freude an der Bewegung im Wasser zu ermöglichen. „Je mehr Freude die Kinder im Kleinkindalter am Baden haben, je weniger Angst sie mit dem Medium verbinden, umso schneller erlernen sie später das Schwimmen“ (DGUV, 2016, S. 6). Die theoretischen Grundlagen der Handreichungen stellen die zentralen Aspekte und Ziele der Wassergewöhnung dar. Diese werden der, im Rahmen Schule, bedeutsamen Publikation der Deutschen Gesetzlichen Unfallversicherung aus dem Jahr 2019 entnommen. Hierbei handelt es sich um die Wahrnehmung der spezifischen Voraussetzungen des Wassers sowie deren Annäherung und Gewöhnung. Die Kinder erfahren die Eigenschaften Dichte, Druck und Temperatur des Elements und den Einfluss des Wassers auf den Körper. Das sind Wasserwiderstand, Auftrieb und die Wasserkraft. So werden die Übungen, in denen die Kinder das Wasser kennenlernen, beziehungsweise zum ersten Mal intensiv in Berührung mit diesem kommen, zu Beginn erwähnt. Anschließend folgen Übungen, überwiegend in Spielformen, bei denen die Freude geweckt werden soll. Als letzte Phase folgen Übungen, bei welchen der spezifische Umgang mit dem Wassers vonnöten ist. Diese Struktur ist an den ersten drei Phasen nach Baumeisters (1984) Methodik zur Wassergewöhnung orientiert. So wird zudem das methodische Prinzip vom Einfachen zum Komplexen als theoretische Grundlage verwendet. Legahn (2007) beschreibt einige Lernmodelle, die je nach Alter und Entwicklungsstand bei der Wassergewöhnung angewendet werden können. In der Handreichung wird die Autorin auf diese zurückgreifen und passende Lerntechniken ausführen. Beispiele hierfür sind unter anderem das Lernen am Modell (Nachahmung von Personen, Tieren oder Puppen) oder das Aktive Lernen (ein spielerischer Bewegungsaufbau verbessert die Fertigkeiten). Die benötigten Materialien werden in der Handreichung unter der Überschrift der Übungen/Spiele ausgeführt und dienen als erste Information. Neben der Überschrift werden die möglichen Eigenschaften und Wirkungen des Wassers, welche in dieser spezifischen Übung kennengelernt werden, benannt. Das sind beispielsweise Druck und Auftrieb für Wasserdruck und Wasserauftrieb. Darunter wird die jeweilige Übung beschrieben. Als Visualisierung erstellt die Autorin selbstständig gezeichnete Bilder. Unterhalb dieser Bilder befindet sich oft auch eine passende Spielvariante, um mit dieser Übung noch zusätzlich Freude zu wecken. Ebenso werden auch mehrmals passende Übungsformen oder Tipps erwähnt.…
- The main objective of the bachelor thesis is a theoretical examination of the topic of water familiarization in the child's own home. Based on this analysis, the author creates a handout for guardians as a theory-practice transfer with the most relevant information of her qualification thesis in a condensed form. In order for the guardians to be able to proactively support their children, the handout should be appropriate for the addressees and concise, without withholding essential details from the guardians. The parents receive a handout that contains the most important information about water familiarization at home. Among other things, they will learn about the maximum possible time children should spend in the water and the optimal temperature of the bathing water. In addition, they receive important information about the body reactions that can occur through or in the water. These are, for example, the eyelid closure reflex or the cold stimulus. They are informed about essential safety aspects and receive a compact presentation of rules of conduct, the so-called do's and dont's. The exercises/games will be selected according to the current guidelines of the DGUV (2019) for the contents of water familiarization and will be structured according to the home conditions. The handout will also include exercises/games in which no properties or effects of water are learned. Breathing and diving exercises are also described in the handout. The fear of water, as soon as it manifests itself, is known to be the biggest obstacle for non-swimmers (DGUV, 2019). These are, for example, the eyelid closure reflex or the cold stimulus. They are informed about essential safety aspects and receive a compact presentation of rules of conduct, the so-called do's and dont's. The exercises/games will be selected according to the current guidelines of the DGUV (2019) for the contents of water familiarization and will be structured according to the home conditions. The handout will also include exercises/games in which no properties or effects of water are learned. Breathing and diving exercises are also described in the handout. The fear of water, as soon as it manifests itself, is known to be the biggest obstacle for non-swimmers (DGUV, 2019). That is why the author, by informing about this fear in her qualification work and the handout, wants to bring about that the guardians are able to take away the children's feeling of fear towards the water or to maintain their freedom from fear and to subsequently enable the children to enjoy the movement in the water. "The more children enjoy bathing in infancy, the less fear they associate with the medium, the faster they will learn to swim later" (DGUV, 2016, p. 6). The theoretical foundations of the handouts present the central aspects and goals of familiarization with water. These are taken from the publication of the German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV) from 2019, which is significant in the context of school. German Social Accident Insurance from the year 2019. This involves the perception of the specific conditions of water as well as their approach and habituation. The children experience the properties of density, pressure and temperature of the element and the influence of water on the body. These are water resistance, buoyancy and the water force. Thus The exercises in which the children get to know the water or come into intensive contact with it for the first time are mentioned at the beginning. This is followed by exercises, predominantly in play forms, with which the joy is to be waked. The last phase consists of exercises that require specific handling of the water. This structure is oriented to the first three phases according to Baumeister's (1984) methodology for getting used to water. Thus, the methodological principle from the simple to the complex is also used as a theoretical basis. Legahn (2007) describes some learning models that can be applied to water familiarization depending on age and developmental stage. In the handout, the author will draw on these and execute appropriate learning techniques. Examples include model learning (imitating people, animals, or dolls) or active learning (building movement through play improves skills). The materials needed are detailed in the handout under the heading of exercises/games and serve as initial information. Next to the heading, the possible properties and effects of water, which are learned in this specific exercise, are named. These are, for example, pressure and buoyancy for water pressure and water buoyancy. Below that, the specific exercise is described. As visualization, the author creates independently drawn pictures. Below these pictures, there is often a suitable game variant to add to the fun of the exercise. to awaken additional joy with this exercise. Likewise, suitable exercise forms or tips are or tips are mentioned several times.…
Author details:
|Laura Charleen Noa
Subtitle (German):
|ein Leitfaden für Erziehungsberechtigte
Subtitle (English):
|a guide for guardians
