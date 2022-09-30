The main objective of the bachelor thesis is a theoretical examination of the topic of water familiarization in the child's own home. Based on this analysis, the author creates a handout for guardians as a theory-practice transfer with the most relevant information of her qualification thesis in a condensed form. In order for the guardians to be able to proactively support their children, the handout should be appropriate for the addressees and concise, without withholding essential details from the guardians. The parents receive a handout that contains the most important information about water familiarization at home. Among other things, they will learn about the maximum possible time children should spend in the water and the optimal temperature of the bathing water. In addition, they receive important information about the body reactions that can occur through or in the water. These are, for example, the eyelid closure reflex or the cold stimulus. They are informed about essential safety aspects and receive a compact presentation

The main objective of the bachelor thesis is a theoretical examination of the topic of water familiarization in the child's own home. Based on this analysis, the author creates a handout for guardians as a theory-practice transfer with the most relevant information of her qualification thesis in a condensed form. In order for the guardians to be able to proactively support their children, the handout should be appropriate for the addressees and concise, without withholding essential details from the guardians. The parents receive a handout that contains the most important information about water familiarization at home. Among other things, they will learn about the maximum possible time children should spend in the water and the optimal temperature of the bathing water. In addition, they receive important information about the body reactions that can occur through or in the water. These are, for example, the eyelid closure reflex or the cold stimulus. They are informed about essential safety aspects and receive a compact presentation of rules of conduct, the so-called do's and dont's. The exercises/games will be selected according to the current guidelines of the DGUV (2019) for the contents of water familiarization and will be structured according to the home conditions. The handout will also include exercises/games in which no properties or effects of water are learned. Breathing and diving exercises are also described in the handout. The fear of water, as soon as it manifests itself, is known to be the biggest obstacle for non-swimmers (DGUV, 2019). That is why the author, by informing about this fear in her qualification work and the handout, wants to bring about that the guardians are able to take away the children's feeling of fear towards the water or to maintain their freedom from fear and to subsequently enable the children to enjoy the movement in the water. "The more children enjoy bathing in infancy, the less fear they associate with the medium, the faster they will learn to swim later" (DGUV, 2016, p. 6). The theoretical foundations of the handouts present the central aspects and goals of familiarization with water. These are taken from the publication of the German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV) from 2019, which is significant in the context of school. German Social Accident Insurance from the year 2019. This involves the perception of the specific conditions of water as well as their approach and habituation. The children experience the properties of density, pressure and temperature of the element and the influence of water on the body. These are water resistance, buoyancy and the water force. Thus The exercises in which the children get to know the water or come into intensive contact with it for the first time are mentioned at the beginning. This is followed by exercises, predominantly in play forms, with which the joy is to be waked. The last phase consists of exercises that require specific handling of the water. This structure is oriented to the first three phases according to Baumeister's (1984) methodology for getting used to water. Thus, the methodological principle from the simple to the complex is also used as a theoretical basis. Legahn (2007) describes some learning models that can be applied to water familiarization depending on age and developmental stage. In the handout, the author will draw on these and execute appropriate learning techniques. Examples include model learning (imitating people, animals, or dolls) or active learning (building movement through play improves skills). The materials needed are detailed in the handout under the heading of exercises/games and serve as initial information. Next to the heading, the possible properties and effects of water, which are learned in this specific exercise, are named. These are, for example, pressure and buoyancy for water pressure and water buoyancy. Below that, the specific exercise is described. As visualization, the author creates independently drawn pictures. Below these pictures, there is often a suitable game variant to add to the fun of the exercise. to awaken additional joy with this exercise. Likewise, suitable exercise forms or tips are or tips are mentioned several times.

