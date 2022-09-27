Schließen

The Role of the Nucleotides in the Insertion of the bis-Molybdopterin Guanine Dinucleotide Cofactor into apo-Molybdoenzymes

  • The role of the GMP nucleotides of the bis-molybdopterin guanine dinucleotide (bis-MGD) cofactor of the DMSO reductase family has long been a subject of discussion. The recent characterization of the bis-molybdopterin (bis-Mo-MPT) cofactor present in the E. coli YdhV protein, which differs from bis-MGD solely by the absence of the nucleotides, now enables studying the role of the nucleotides of bis-MGD and bis-MPT cofactors in Moco insertion and the activity of molybdoenzymes in direct comparison. Using the well-known E. coli TMAO reductase TorA as a model enzyme for cofactor insertion, we were able to show that the GMP nucleotides of bis-MGD are crucial for the insertion of the bis-MGD cofactor into apo-TorA.

Metadaten
Author details:Kim Tiedemann, Chantal Iobbi-NivolORCiD, Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-561728
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-56172
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1268)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Further contributing person(s):Roberto Fernandez-Lafuente
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/27
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/09/27
Tag:TMAO reductase; bis-MGD; chaperone; molybdenum cofactor
Number of pages:15
First page:1
Last Page:15
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

