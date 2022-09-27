Schließen

The Role of the Nucleotides in the Insertion of the bis-Molybdopterin Guanine Dinucleotide Cofactor into apo-Molybdoenzymes

  • The role of the GMP nucleotides of the bis-molybdopterin guanine dinucleotide (bis-MGD) cofactor of the DMSO reductase family has long been a subject of discussion. The recent characterization of the bis-molybdopterin (bis-Mo-MPT) cofactor present in the E. coli YdhV protein, which differs from bis-MGD solely by the absence of the nucleotides, now enables studying the role of the nucleotides of bis-MGD and bis-MPT cofactors in Moco insertion and the activity of molybdoenzymes in direct comparison. Using the well-known E. coli TMAO reductase TorA as a model enzyme for cofactor insertion, we were able to show that the GMP nucleotides of bis-MGD are crucial for the insertion of the bis-MGD cofactor into apo-TorA.

Author details:Kim Tiedemann, Chantal Iobbi-NivolORCiD, Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules27092993
Date of first publication:2022/05/06
Publication year:2022
Release date:2022/09/27
Tag:TMAO reductase; bis-MGD; chaperone; molybdenum cofactor
