The Role of the Nucleotides in the Insertion of the bis-Molybdopterin Guanine Dinucleotide Cofactor into apo-Molybdoenzymes
- The role of the GMP nucleotides of the bis-molybdopterin guanine dinucleotide (bis-MGD) cofactor of the DMSO reductase family has long been a subject of discussion. The recent characterization of the bis-molybdopterin (bis-Mo-MPT) cofactor present in the E. coli YdhV protein, which differs from bis-MGD solely by the absence of the nucleotides, now enables studying the role of the nucleotides of bis-MGD and bis-MPT cofactors in Moco insertion and the activity of molybdoenzymes in direct comparison. Using the well-known E. coli TMAO reductase TorA as a model enzyme for cofactor insertion, we were able to show that the GMP nucleotides of bis-MGD are crucial for the insertion of the bis-MGD cofactor into apo-TorA.
|Kim Tiedemann, Chantal Iobbi-NivolORCiD, Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.3390/molecules27092993
|1420-3049
|Molecules
|MDPI
|Basel, Schweiz
|Roberto Fernandez-Lafuente
|Article
|English
|2022/05/06
|2022
|2022/09/27
|TMAO reductase; bis-MGD; chaperone; molybdenum cofactor
|27
|2993
|9
|15
|1
|15
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|Extern / Extern
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1268