Obesity Hinders the Protective Effect of Selenite Supplementation on Insulin Signaling

  • The intake of high-fat diets (HFDs) containing large amounts of saturated long-chain fatty acids leads to obesity, oxidative stress, inflammation, and insulin resistance. The trace element selenium, as a crucial part of antioxidative selenoproteins, can protect against the development of diet-induced insulin resistance in white adipose tissue (WAT) by increasing glutathione peroxidase 3 (GPx3) and insulin receptor (IR) expression. Whether selenite (Se) can attenuate insulin resistance in established lipotoxic and obese conditions is unclear. We confirm that GPX3 mRNA expression in adipose tissue correlates with BMI in humans. Cultivating 3T3-L1 pre-adipocytes in palmitate-containing medium followed by Se treatment attenuates insulin resistance with enhanced GPx3 and IR expression and adipocyte differentiation. However, feeding obese mice a selenium-enriched high-fat diet (SRHFD) only resulted in a modest increase in overall selenoprotein gene expression in WAT in mice with unaltered body weight development, glucose tolerance, andThe intake of high-fat diets (HFDs) containing large amounts of saturated long-chain fatty acids leads to obesity, oxidative stress, inflammation, and insulin resistance. The trace element selenium, as a crucial part of antioxidative selenoproteins, can protect against the development of diet-induced insulin resistance in white adipose tissue (WAT) by increasing glutathione peroxidase 3 (GPx3) and insulin receptor (IR) expression. Whether selenite (Se) can attenuate insulin resistance in established lipotoxic and obese conditions is unclear. We confirm that GPX3 mRNA expression in adipose tissue correlates with BMI in humans. Cultivating 3T3-L1 pre-adipocytes in palmitate-containing medium followed by Se treatment attenuates insulin resistance with enhanced GPx3 and IR expression and adipocyte differentiation. However, feeding obese mice a selenium-enriched high-fat diet (SRHFD) only resulted in a modest increase in overall selenoprotein gene expression in WAT in mice with unaltered body weight development, glucose tolerance, and insulin resistance. While Se supplementation improved adipocyte morphology, it did not alter WAT insulin sensitivity. However, mice fed a SRHFD exhibited increased insulin content in the pancreas. Overall, while selenite protects against palmitate-induced insulin resistance in vitro, obesity impedes the effect of selenite on insulin action and adipose tissue metabolism in vivo.show moreshow less

  pmnr1267.pdfeng
    (2759KB)

    SHA-512:df75f424c84080c929a41137518ed8563acb4cb55c5ef519ffe48c743a8b9a52eb6c458f51ef9f8601d56f0c26de64eea1fe94ef0493b73c20a213c33ce27c70

Metadaten
Author details:Robert HauffeORCiDGND, Michaela RathORCiD, Wilson Agyapong, Wenke JonasORCiD, Heike VogelORCiD, Tim Julius SchulzORCiDGND, Maria SchwarzORCiD, Anna Patricia KippORCiDGND, Matthias BlüherORCiDGND, André KleinriddersORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-561709
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-56170
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1267)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Further contributing person(s):María Luisa Ojeda Murillo, Fátima Nogales Bueno
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/27
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/09/27
Tag:adipose tissue; insulin; insulin resistance; obesity; selenite
Number of pages:16
First page:1
Last Page:16
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Ernährungswissenschaft
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

