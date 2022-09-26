Schließen

Memory advantage for untrustworthy faces: Replication across lab- and web-based studies

  • The Covid-19 pandemic imposed new constraints on empirical research and forced researchers to transfer from traditional laboratory research to the online environment. This study tested the validity of a web-based episodic memory paradigm by comparing participants’ memory performance for trustworthy and untrustworthy facial stimuli in a supervised laboratory setting and an unsupervised web setting. Consistent with previous results, we observed enhanced episodic memory for untrustworthy compared to trustworthy faces. Most importantly, this memory bias was comparable in the online and the laboratory experiment, suggesting that web-based procedures are a promising tool for memory research.

Download full text files

  • phr780.pdfeng
    (860KB)

    SHA-512:f89974d5ac6ad79b4923497f59974706daec4807f2c64010825c2d15232e2475838f2550c498d376e00d43262c5791e5e7e9fdfd0bd6f66b951c3959e9187351

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Manon GiraudierORCiD, Carlos Ventura-BortORCiDGND, Julia WendtORCiDGND, Alexander LischkeORCiDGND, Mathias WeymarORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-561586
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-56158
ISSN:1866-8364
Title of parent work (English):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe (780)
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/09/26
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2022/09/26
Number of pages:11
First page:1
Last Page:11
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.