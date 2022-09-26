Schließen

Memory advantage for untrustworthy faces: Replication across lab- and web-based studies

  • The Covid-19 pandemic imposed new constraints on empirical research and forced researchers to transfer from traditional laboratory research to the online environment. This study tested the validity of a web-based episodic memory paradigm by comparing participants’ memory performance for trustworthy and untrustworthy facial stimuli in a supervised laboratory setting and an unsupervised web setting. Consistent with previous results, we observed enhanced episodic memory for untrustworthy compared to trustworthy faces. Most importantly, this memory bias was comparable in the online and the laboratory experiment, suggesting that web-based procedures are a promising tool for memory research.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Manon GiraudierORCiD, Carlos Ventura-BortORCiDGND, Julia WendtORCiDGND, Alexander LischkeORCiDGND, Mathias WeymarORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0264034
ISSN:1932-6203
Title of parent work (English):PLoS ONE
Publisher:PLoS ONE
Place of publishing:San Francisco, California, US
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2022/02/17
Publication year:2022
Release date:2022/09/26
Volume:17
Print run:2
Number of pages:11
First page:1
Last Page:11
Organizational units:Extern / Extern
Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Grantor:Publikationsfonds der Universität Potsdam
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Humanwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 780

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.