Influence of dairy intake on odd-chain fatty acids and energy metabolism

As of late, epidemiological studies have highlighted a strong association of dairy intake with lower disease risk, and similarly with an increased amount of odd-chain fatty acids (OCFA). While the OCFA also demonstrate inverse associations with disease incidence, the direct dietary sources and mode of action of the OCFA remain poorly understood. The overall aim of this thesis was to determine the impact of two main fractions of dairy, milk fat and milk protein, on OCFA levels and their influence on health outcomes under high-fat (HF) diet conditions. Both fractions represent viable sources of OCFA, as milk fats contain a significant amount of OCFA and milk proteins are high in branched chain amino acids (BCAA), namely valine (Val) and isoleucine (Ile), which can produce propionyl-CoA (Pr-CoA), a precursor for endogenous OCFA synthesis, while leucine (Leu) does not. Additionally, this project sought to clarify the specific metabolic effects of the OCFA heptadecanoic acid (C17:0). Both short-term and long-term feeding studies were performed using male C57BL/6JRj mice fed HF diets supplemented with milk fat or C17:0, as well as milk protein or individual BCAA (Val; Leu) to determine their influences on OCFA and metabolic health. Short-term feeding revealed that both milk fractions induce OCFA in vivo, and the increases elicited by milk protein could be, in part, explained by Val intake. In vitro studies using primary hepatocytes further showed an induction of OCFA after Val treatment via de novo lipogenesis and increased α-oxidation. In the long-term studies, both milk fat and milk protein increased hepatic and circulating OCFA levels; however, only milk protein elicited protective effects on adiposity and hepatic fat accumulation—likely mediated by the anti-obesogenic effects of an increased Leu intake. In contrast, Val feeding did not increase OCFA levels nor improve obesity, but rather resulted in glucotoxicity-induced insulin resistance in skeletal muscle mediated by its metabolite 3-hydroxyisobutyrate (3-HIB). Finally, while OCFA levels correlated with improved health outcomes, C17:0 produced negligible effects in preventing HF-diet induced health impairments. The results presented herein demonstrate that the beneficial health outcomes associated with dairy intake are likely mediated through the effects of milk protein, while OCFA levels are likely a mere association and do not play a significant causal role in metabolic health under HF conditions. Furthermore, the highly divergent metabolic effects of the two BCAA, Leu and Val, unraveled herein highlight the importance of protein quality.

