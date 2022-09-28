Schließen

  Purpose: The purpose of this study is to formulate the most probable future scenario for the use of blockchain technology within the next 5–10 years in the electricity sector based on today's experts' views. Design/methodology/approach: An international, two-stage Delphi study with 20 projections is used. Findings: According to the experts, blockchain applications will be primarily based on permissioned or consortium blockchains. Blockchain-based applications will integrate Internet of Things devices in the power grid, manage the e-mobility infrastructure, automate billing and direct payment and issue certificates regarding the origin of electricity. Blockchain solutions are expected to play an important big role in fostering peer-to-peer trading in microgrids, further democratizing and decentralizing the energy sector. New regulatory frameworks become necessary. Research limitations/implications: The Delphi study's scope is rather broad than narrow and detailed. Further studies should focus on partial scenarios. Practical implications: Electricity market participants should build blockchain-based competences and collaborate in current pilot projects. Social implications: Blockchain technology will further decentralize the energy sector and probably reduce transaction costs. Originality/value: Despite the assumed importance of blockchain technology, no coherent foresight study on its use and implications exists yet. This study closes this research gap.

Metadaten
Author details:Stefan Höhne, Victor TiberiusORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1108/IJESM-10-2019-0002
ISSN:1750-6220
ISSN:1750-6239
Title of parent work (English):International journal of energy sector management
Subtitle (English):forecasting blockchain use in the electricity market
Publisher:Emerald Group Publishing Limited
Place of publishing:Bingley
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/14
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/09/28
Tag:Delphi; blockchain technology; digitization; electricity market; innovation; method; scenario analysis; surveys
Volume:14
Issue:6
Number of pages:18
First page:1221
Last Page:1238
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 62 Ingenieurwissenschaften / 620 Ingenieurwissenschaften und zugeordnete Tätigkeiten
Peer review:Referiert

