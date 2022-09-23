Schließen

A phase-specific analysis of negotiation styles

  Purpose - The purpose of this study is to analyze whether negotiators stick to one single negotiation style or whether their styles vary during the negotiation process. The paper seeks to identify different combinations of phase-specific negotiation styles and investigates the relationship between these combinations and negotiation performance and satisfaction. Design/methodology/approach - The study is based on a large online negotiation simulation that allows a phase-specific analysis of negotiation styles via an elaborate coding scheme. Findings - The findings reveal that negotiators generally do not limit themselves to a single negotiation style. Instead, they vary their style in the course of different negotiation phases. The authors distinguish between five distinct phase-specific negotiation style patterns that differ with regard to their impact on negotiation performance but not negotiation satisfaction. Practical implications - Negotiation practitioners get to know different phase-specific negotiation style patterns and get insights into which pattern is the most promising for negotiation performance. As a result, they can acquire this phase-specific negotiation style pattern to enhance their performance. Originality/value - The paper contributes to existing negotiation style literature, because it is the first to analyze negotiation styles from a phase-specific point of view.

Metadaten
Author details:Melanie PreussGND, Per van der WijstORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1108/JBIM-01-2016-0010
ISSN:0885-8624
ISSN:2052-1189
Title of parent work (English):The journal of business & industrial marketing
Publisher:Emerald Group Publishing Limited
Place of publishing:Bingley
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2017/05/02
Publication year:2017
Release date:2022/09/23
Tag:Business-to-business marketing; Negotiation performance; Negotiation phases; Negotiation satisfaction; Negotiation styles
Volume:32
Issue:4
Number of pages:14
First page:505
Last Page:518
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Wirtschaftswissenschaften / Fachgruppe Betriebswirtschaftslehre
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 33 Wirtschaft / 330 Wirtschaft
Peer review:Referiert

