A Gateway to the World
- In the second half of the 19th century, the French École centrale des arts et manufactures became one of the engineering schools that enjoyed a worldwide reputation. There were many foreigners among its students. This article focuses on the graduates born in the Ottoman Empire, particularly on Jews and Armenians. It analyses their backgrounds, their common features and their professional careers, tracing their links with other centraliens. The patterns in the Ottoman centraliens’ professional trajectories help us picture a world full of opportunities where highly qualified men could cross borders and build careers with ease, but where, at the same time, origins, allegiances, contacts and credentials mattered greatly.
- Dans la seconde moitié du xixe siècle, l’École centrale des arts et manufactures française devint une école d’ingénieurs jouissant d’une réputation internationale ; les étudiants étrangers y furent nombreux. Cet article porte sur les diplômés nés dans l’Empire ottoman, en particuliers les étudiants juifs et arméniens ; il s’attache à leur parcours, à leurs caractéristiques et à leurs carrières professionnelles et restitue leurs liens avec les autres centraliens. L’étude de leurs trajectoires professionnelles permet d’appréhender un monde riche en opportunités, où des hommes hautement qualifiés pouvaient aisément traverser les frontières et construire une carrière, mais où, dans le même temps, les origines, les réseaux d’allégeance, les relations et les diplômes jouent un rôle de premier plan.
