Schließen

The convergent, discriminant, and incremental validity of the Discounting Inventory compared to the traditional discounting measures

  • Aim The Discounting Inventory was developed to provide researchers and practitioners with a standardized tool to asses individual differences in delay, probabilistic, effort and social discounting, all related to behavioral impulsivity. Convergent and discriminant validity of the Discounting Inventory was evaluated by comparing its associations with external variables to those obtained using standardized discounting measures with the same external variables. Subjects and methods A sample of 347 volunteers was examined. The first questionnaire completed by all participants was the Discounting Inventory. Individuals also completed the traditional discounting measure using pairs of hypothetical choices. The external measures included the Sensation Seeking Scale, Barratt Impulsiveness Scale, Eysenck Impulsivity Venturesomeness Empathy Questionnaire, Eysenck Personality Questionnaire-Revised, and Temperament and Character Inventory. Results The results revealed that although almost all correlations were significant for both the DiscountingAim The Discounting Inventory was developed to provide researchers and practitioners with a standardized tool to asses individual differences in delay, probabilistic, effort and social discounting, all related to behavioral impulsivity. Convergent and discriminant validity of the Discounting Inventory was evaluated by comparing its associations with external variables to those obtained using standardized discounting measures with the same external variables. Subjects and methods A sample of 347 volunteers was examined. The first questionnaire completed by all participants was the Discounting Inventory. Individuals also completed the traditional discounting measure using pairs of hypothetical choices. The external measures included the Sensation Seeking Scale, Barratt Impulsiveness Scale, Eysenck Impulsivity Venturesomeness Empathy Questionnaire, Eysenck Personality Questionnaire-Revised, and Temperament and Character Inventory. Results The results revealed that although almost all correlations were significant for both the Discounting Inventory and the traditional discounting measures, most of the correlations between external variables and the Discounting Inventory were significantly higher than those between external variables and traditional discounting measures. However, both discounting measures were most strongly correlated with external measures of impulsivity, which is not surprising given the fact that discounting is seen as a behavioral impulsivity. Finally, most relationships between the Discounting Inventory and external variables were incrementally valid over the traditional discounting measures. Conclusion The Discounting Inventory can help to diagnose problems with behavioral impulsivity.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Marta MaleszaORCiD, Michela Schröder-AbéGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s10389-020-01306-y
ISSN:2198-1833
ISSN:1613-2238
Title of parent work (English):Journal of public health
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Berlin ; Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/05/25
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/09/28
Tag:Convergent validity; Discounting; Discounting inventory; Discriminant validity; Incremental validity
Volume:30
Issue:2
Number of pages:11
First page:423
Last Page:433
Funding institution:National Science Centre in PolandNational Science Centre, Poland; [2013/11/N/HS6/01149]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
DDC classification:6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 61 Medizin und Gesundheit / 610 Medizin und Gesundheit
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Bronze Open-Access

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.