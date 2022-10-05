Schließen

Cross-cultural adaptation, reliability, and validation of the Taiwan-Chinese version of Cumberland Ankle Instability Tool

  • Purpose:To cross-cultural translate the Cumberland Ankle Instability Tool (CAIT) to Taiwan-Chinese version (CAIT-TW), and to evaluate the validity, reliability and cutoff score of CAIT-TW for Taiwan-Chinese athletic population. Materials and methods:The English version of CAIT was translated to CAIT-TW based on a guideline of cross-cultural adaptation. 77 and 58 Taiwanese collegial athletes with and without chronic ankle instability filled out CAIT-TW, Taiwan-Chinese version of Lower Extremity Functional Score (LEFS-TW) and Numeric Rating Scale (NRS). The construct validity, test-retest reliability, internal consistency and cutoff score of CAIT-TW were evaluated. Results:In construct validity, the Spearman's correlation coefficients were moderate (CAIT-TW vs LEFS-TW: Rho = 0.39,p < 0.001) and strong (CAIT-TW vs NRS: Rho= 0.76,p < 0.001). The test retest reliability was excellent (ICC2.1= 0.91, 95% confidential interval = 0.87-0.94,p < 0.001) with a good internal consistency (Cronbach's alpha: 0.87). Receiver operating characteristicPurpose:To cross-cultural translate the Cumberland Ankle Instability Tool (CAIT) to Taiwan-Chinese version (CAIT-TW), and to evaluate the validity, reliability and cutoff score of CAIT-TW for Taiwan-Chinese athletic population. Materials and methods:The English version of CAIT was translated to CAIT-TW based on a guideline of cross-cultural adaptation. 77 and 58 Taiwanese collegial athletes with and without chronic ankle instability filled out CAIT-TW, Taiwan-Chinese version of Lower Extremity Functional Score (LEFS-TW) and Numeric Rating Scale (NRS). The construct validity, test-retest reliability, internal consistency and cutoff score of CAIT-TW were evaluated. Results:In construct validity, the Spearman's correlation coefficients were moderate (CAIT-TW vs LEFS-TW: Rho = 0.39,p < 0.001) and strong (CAIT-TW vs NRS: Rho= 0.76,p < 0.001). The test retest reliability was excellent (ICC2.1= 0.91, 95% confidential interval = 0.87-0.94,p < 0.001) with a good internal consistency (Cronbach's alpha: 0.87). Receiver operating characteristic curve showed a cutoff score of 21.5 (Youden index: 0.73, sensitivity: 0.87, specificity 0.85). Conclusions:The CAIT-TW is a valid and reliable tool to differentiate between stable and instable ankles in athletes and may further apply for research or daily practice in Taiwan.show moreshow less

