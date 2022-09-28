Schließen

Thermally excited quasiparticles in metals, dispersion forces, and the thermal anomaly

  • We provide a brief review of the contribution of thermally excited carriers to dispersion forces. In a metal, these carriers generate charge and current fluctuations whose spectral frequencies are comparable to k(B)T/(h) over bar. They are very likely responsible for the "plasma vs. Drude" anomaly.

