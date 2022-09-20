Die Vermietung von Immobilien als Problem der Tatbestandsverwirklichung im System der Ertragsteuern
- The Letting of Real Estate as a Problem of the Fulfillment of Statutory Requirements in the System of Income Taxes. A Value-Oriented Approach to the Specification of Statutory Commercial Elements Using the Example of the Differentiation of Special and Supplementary Services«: The thesis addresses the income tax classification of the letting of real estate as either asset management or a commercial activity. The process of decision-making in practice, which often appears to be very casuistic, is contrasted with a methodical approach, which - by revealing the principles and valuations of income tax law - is intended to lead to consistent results. In doing so, the fundamental findings of legal methodology are elaborated and made fruitful.
|Author details:
|Senel Sokollari
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.3790/978-3-428-58675-2
|ISBN:
|978-3-428-18675-4
|ISBN:
|978-3-428-58675-2
|Title of parent work (German):
|Schriften zum Steuerrecht
|Subtitle (German):
|ein wertorientierter Ansatz zur Konkretisierung des Gewerbetatbestandes am Beispiel der Abgrenzung von Sonder- und Nebenleistungen
|Publisher:
|Duncker & Humblot
|Place of publishing:
|Berlin
|Reviewer(s):
|Lutz LammersGND, Andreas MusilGND
|Supervisor(s):
|Lutz Lammers
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2022/04/07
|Release date:
|2022/09/20
|Issue:
|177
|Number of pages:
|149
|Organizational units:
|Juristische Fakultät / Bürgerliches Recht
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht