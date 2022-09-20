Schließen

Die Vermietung von Immobilien als Problem der Tatbestandsverwirklichung im System der Ertragsteuern

  • The Letting of Real Estate as a Problem of the Fulfillment of Statutory Requirements in the System of Income Taxes. A Value-Oriented Approach to the Specification of Statutory Commercial Elements Using the Example of the Differentiation of Special and Supplementary Services«: The thesis addresses the income tax classification of the letting of real estate as either asset management or a commercial activity. The process of decision-making in practice, which often appears to be very casuistic, is contrasted with a methodical approach, which - by revealing the principles and valuations of income tax law - is intended to lead to consistent results. In doing so, the fundamental findings of legal methodology are elaborated and made fruitful.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Senel Sokollari
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3790/978-3-428-58675-2
ISBN:978-3-428-18675-4
ISBN:978-3-428-58675-2
Title of parent work (German):Schriften zum Steuerrecht
Subtitle (German):ein wertorientierter Ansatz zur Konkretisierung des Gewerbetatbestandes am Beispiel der Abgrenzung von Sonder- und Nebenleistungen
Publisher:Duncker & Humblot
Place of publishing:Berlin
Reviewer(s):Lutz LammersGND, Andreas MusilGND
Supervisor(s):Lutz Lammers
Publication type:Doctoral Thesis
Language:German
Year of first publication:2022
Publication year:2022
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Granting institution:Universität Potsdam
Date of final exam:2022/04/07
Release date:2022/09/20
Issue:177
Number of pages:149
Organizational units:Juristische Fakultät / Bürgerliches Recht
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 340 Recht

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.