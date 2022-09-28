Schließen

Alltägliche Lebenswirklichkeit und ontologische Theorie

  • The aim of this paper is to discuss the relation between our experience in everyday life and ontological reflection. While many accounts in contemporary ontology still defend the idea that the world consists only of material objects, some new views on everyday metaphysics or social ontology which try to articulate the specific properties of the objects used and found in ordinary life have been established during the last years. In the critical ontology of Nicolai Hartmann, the social and cultural dimension of our life is situated in the sphere of spiritual being [Geistiges Sein]. By investigating the methodical relation of phenomenology and critical ontology as well as specific entities (objective spirit, cultural objects), it is established that Hartmann offers a wide and methodologically reflected view which could be able to satisfy the practical significance of these entities.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Moritz von KalckreuthORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1515/dzph-2020-0017
ISSN:0012-1045
ISSN:2192-1482
Title of parent work (German):Deutsche Zeitschrift für Philosophie : Zweimonatsschrift der internationalen philosophischen Forschung
Publisher:De Gruyter
Place of publishing:Berlin
Publication type:Article
Language:German
Date of first publication:2020/05/11
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/09/28
Tag:Nicolai Hartmann
artefacts; culture; objective spirit; ontology; phenomenology; social ontology
Volume:68
Issue:2
Number of pages:13
First page:275
Last Page:287
Organizational units:Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Philosophie
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 10 Philosophie
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.