Computation and optimal perturbation of finite-time coherent sets for aperiodic flows without trajectory integration

  • Understanding the macroscopic behavior of dynamical systems is an important tool to unravel transport mechanisms in complex flows. A decomposition of the state space into coherent sets is a popular way to reveal this essential macroscopic evolution. To compute coherent sets from an aperiodic time-dependent dynamical system we consider the relevant transfer operators and their infinitesimal generators on an augmented space-time manifold. This space-time generator approach avoids trajectory integration and creates a convenient linearization of the aperiodic evolution. This linearization can be further exploited to create a simple and effective spectral optimization methodology for diminishing or enhancing coherence. We obtain explicit solutions for these optimization problems using Lagrange multipliers and illustrate this technique by increasing and decreasing mixing of spatial regions through small velocity field perturbations.

Metadaten
Author details:Gary Froyland, Peter Koltai, Martin StahnORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1137/19M1261791
ISSN:1536-0040
Title of parent work (English):SIAM journal on applied dynamical systems
Publisher:Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/22
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/10/05
Tag:coherent set; infinitesimal generator; mixing; mixing optimization; transfer operator; unsteady flow
Volume:19
Issue:3
Number of pages:42
First page:1659
Last Page:1700
Funding institution:ARCAustralian Research Council [DP180101223]; Deutsche; Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG) [CRC 1114]; DFG through the Priority Programme 1881; [SFB 1294]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

