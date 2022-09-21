Schließen

Conclusion

  • Does political repression work for authoritarian rule? On the one hand, repression is a hallmark of authoritarian governance. It denotes any action governments take to increase the costs of collective action. Autocrats consciously apply repression to curb popular opposition within their territorial jurisdiction. They repress in order to protect their policies, personnel, or other interests against challenges from below. Repression is, thus, a means to the end of political survival in non-democratic contexts. A useful means lives up to its promises. Does repression do that? This project started on the suspicion that we do not yet know the answer. This concluding chapter recalls the key theoretical ideas developed along the way, highlights the main findings of the book, and concludes with opportunities for future research.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Dag TannebergORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-35477-0_6
ISBN:978-3-030-35477-0
ISBN:978-3-030-35476-3
Title of parent work (English):Politics of repression under authoritarian rule
Subtitle (English):How steadfast is the iron throne?
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Cham
Publication type:Part of a Book
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/03
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/09/21
Number of pages:14
First page:163
Last Page:176
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Sozialwissenschaften
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften / 32 Politikwissenschaft / 320 Politikwissenschaft
Peer review:Referiert

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.