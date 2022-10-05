Schließen

Affine invariant interacting Langevin dynamics for Bayesian inference

  • We propose a computational method (with acronym ALDI) for sampling from a given target distribution based on first-order (overdamped) Langevin dynamics which satisfies the property of affine invariance. The central idea of ALDI is to run an ensemble of particles with their empirical covariance serving as a preconditioner for their underlying Langevin dynamics. ALDI does not require taking the inverse or square root of the empirical covariance matrix, which enables application to high-dimensional sampling problems. The theoretical properties of ALDI are studied in terms of nondegeneracy and ergodicity. Furthermore, we study its connections to diffusion on Riemannian manifolds and Wasserstein gradient flows. Bayesian inference serves as a main application area for ALDI. In case of a forward problem with additive Gaussian measurement errors, ALDI allows for a gradient-free approximation in the spirit of the ensemble Kalman filter. A computational comparison between gradient-free and gradient-based ALDI is provided for a PDE constrainedWe propose a computational method (with acronym ALDI) for sampling from a given target distribution based on first-order (overdamped) Langevin dynamics which satisfies the property of affine invariance. The central idea of ALDI is to run an ensemble of particles with their empirical covariance serving as a preconditioner for their underlying Langevin dynamics. ALDI does not require taking the inverse or square root of the empirical covariance matrix, which enables application to high-dimensional sampling problems. The theoretical properties of ALDI are studied in terms of nondegeneracy and ergodicity. Furthermore, we study its connections to diffusion on Riemannian manifolds and Wasserstein gradient flows. Bayesian inference serves as a main application area for ALDI. In case of a forward problem with additive Gaussian measurement errors, ALDI allows for a gradient-free approximation in the spirit of the ensemble Kalman filter. A computational comparison between gradient-free and gradient-based ALDI is provided for a PDE constrained Bayesian inverse problem.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Alfredo Garbuno-InigoORCiD, Nikolas NüskenORCiD, Sebastian ReichORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1137/19M1304891
ISSN:1536-0040
Title of parent work (English):SIAM journal on applied dynamical systems
Publisher:Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics
Place of publishing:Philadelphia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/07/16
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/10/05
Tag:Bayesian inference; Langevin dynamics; affine invariance; gradient flow; gradient-free; interacting particle systems; multiplicative noise
Volume:19
Issue:3
Number of pages:26
First page:1633
Last Page:1658
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Science Foundation)German; Research Foundation (DFG) [SFB 1294/1 318763901, SFB 1114/2 235221301]; Paul G. Allen Family Foundation; National Science FoundationNational; Science Foundation (NSF) [AGS-1835860]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

