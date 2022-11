Non-HIV comorbidities and exercise in German people living with HIV

The post-antiretroviral therapy era has transformed HIV into a chronic disease and non-HIV comorbidities (i.e., cardiovascular and mental diseases) are more prevalent in PLWH. The source of these non-HIV comorbidities aside from traditional risk factor include HIV infection, inflammation, distorted immune activation, burden of chronic diseases, and unhealthy lifestyle like sedentarism. Exercise is known for its beneficial effects in mental and physical health; reasons why exercise is recommended to prevent and treat difference cardiovascular and mental diseases in the general population. This cumulative thesis aimed to comprehend the relation exercise has to non-HIV comorbidities in German PLWH. Four studies were conducted to 1) understand exercise effects in cardiorespiratory fitness and muscle strength on PLWH through a systematic review and meta-analyses and 2) determine the likelihood of German PLWH developing non-HIV comorbidities, in a cross-sectional study. Meta-analytic examination indicates PLWH cardiorespiratory fitness

The post-antiretroviral therapy era has transformed HIV into a chronic disease and non-HIV comorbidities (i.e., cardiovascular and mental diseases) are more prevalent in PLWH. The source of these non-HIV comorbidities aside from traditional risk factor include HIV infection, inflammation, distorted immune activation, burden of chronic diseases, and unhealthy lifestyle like sedentarism. Exercise is known for its beneficial effects in mental and physical health; reasons why exercise is recommended to prevent and treat difference cardiovascular and mental diseases in the general population. This cumulative thesis aimed to comprehend the relation exercise has to non-HIV comorbidities in German PLWH. Four studies were conducted to 1) understand exercise effects in cardiorespiratory fitness and muscle strength on PLWH through a systematic review and meta-analyses and 2) determine the likelihood of German PLWH developing non-HIV comorbidities, in a cross-sectional study. Meta-analytic examination indicates PLWH cardiorespiratory fitness (VO2max SMD = 0.61 ml·kg·min-1, 95% CI: 0.35-0.88, z = 4.47, p < 0.001, I2 = 50%) and strength (of remark lowerbody strength by 16.8 kg, 95% CI: 13–20.6, p< 0.001) improves after an exercise intervention in comparison to a control group. Cross-sectional data suggest exercise has a positive effect on German PLWH mental health (less anxiety and depressive symptoms) and protects against the development of anxiety (PR: 0.57, 95%IC: 0.36 – 0.91, p = 0.01) and depression (PR: 0.62, 95%IC: 0.41 – 0.94, p = 0.01). Likewise, exercise duration is related to a lower likelihood of reporting heart arrhythmias (PR: 0.20, 95%IC: 0.10 – 0.60, p < 0.01) and exercise frequency to a lower likelihood of reporting diabetes mellitus (PR: 0.40, 95%IC: 0.10 – 1, p < 0.01) in German PLWH. A preliminary recommendation for German PLWH who want to engage in exercise can be to exercise ≥ 1 time per week, at an intensity of 5 METs per session or > 103 MET·min·day-1, with a duration ≥ 150 minutes per week. Nevertheless, further research is needed to comprehend exercise dose response and protective effect for cardiovascular diseases, anxiety, and depression in German PLWH.

