Sea surface height trends in the southern hemisphere oceans simulated by the Brazilian Earth System Model under RCP4.5 and RCP8.5 scenarios

  • The Brazilian Earth System Model (BESM-OA2.5), while simulating the historical period proposed by the fifth phase of the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project (CMIP5), detects an increasing trend in the sea surface height (SSH) on the southern hemisphere oceans relative to that of the pre-industrial era. The increasing trend is accentuated in the CMIP5 RCP4.5 and RCP8.5 future scenarios with higher concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. This study sheds light on the sources of such trends in these regions. The results suggest an association with the thermal expansion of the oceans in the upper 700 m due to a gradual warming inflicted by those future scenarios. BESM-OA2.5 presents a surface height increase of 0.11 m in the historical period of 1850-2005. Concerning future projections, BESM-OA2.5 projects SSH increases of 0.14 and 0.23 m (relative to the historical 2005 value) for RCP4.5 and RCP8.5, respectively, by the end of 2100. These increases are predominantly in a band of latitude within 35-60 degrees S in theThe Brazilian Earth System Model (BESM-OA2.5), while simulating the historical period proposed by the fifth phase of the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project (CMIP5), detects an increasing trend in the sea surface height (SSH) on the southern hemisphere oceans relative to that of the pre-industrial era. The increasing trend is accentuated in the CMIP5 RCP4.5 and RCP8.5 future scenarios with higher concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. This study sheds light on the sources of such trends in these regions. The results suggest an association with the thermal expansion of the oceans in the upper 700 m due to a gradual warming inflicted by those future scenarios. BESM-OA2.5 presents a surface height increase of 0.11 m in the historical period of 1850-2005. Concerning future projections, BESM-OA2.5 projects SSH increases of 0.14 and 0.23 m (relative to the historical 2005 value) for RCP4.5 and RCP8.5, respectively, by the end of 2100. These increases are predominantly in a band of latitude within 35-60 degrees S in the Atlantic and Indian oceans. The reproducibility of the trend signal detected in the BESM-OA2.5 simulations is confirmed by the results of three other CMIP5 models.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Emanuel Giarolla, Sandro F. Veiga, Paulo Nobre, Manoel B. Silva, Vinicius B. Capistrano, Andyara O. Callegare
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1071/ES19042
ISSN:2206-5865
Title of parent work (English):Journal of southern hemisphere earth systems science
Publisher:CSIRO
Place of publishing:Clayton
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/10/08
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/10/05
Tag:Brazilian Earth System Model; CMIP5; IPCC AR5 scenarios; RCP4.5; RCP8.5; sea level trends; sea surface height; southern hemisphere oceans
Volume:70
Issue:1
Number of pages:10
First page:280
Last Page:289
Funding institution:FAPESPFundacao de Amparo a Pesquisa do Estado de Sao Paulo (FAPESP); [2009/50528-6, 2014/50848-9, 2018/06204-0]; CAPESCoordenacao de; Aperfeicoamento de Pessoal de Nivel Superior (CAPES) [16/2014]; CAPES/National Water Agency (CAPES/ANA) [88887.115872/2015-01]; CNPqConselho Nacional de Desenvolvimento Cientifico e Tecnologico (CNPQ); [490237/2011-8, 302218/2016-5]; FINEP/Rede Clima [01.13.0353-00]; INCT-MC [573797/2008-0]; INCT-MC Phase 2 - CNPq [465501/2014-1]; INPE; Earth League Earth-Doc grant - CAPESCoordenacao de Aperfeicoamento de; Pessoal de Nivel Superior (CAPES) [88887.197771/2018-00]; PIBIC/INPE/CNPp grant program
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY-NC-ND - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell, keine Bearbeitungen 4.0 International

