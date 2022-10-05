Schließen

Variability and its limits in bilingual word recognition

  • This study examines the processing of morphologically complex words focusing on how morphological (in addition to orthographic and semantic) factors affect bilingual word recognition. We report findings from a large experimental study with groups of bilingual (Turkish/German) speakers using the visual masked-priming technique. We found morphologically mediated effects on the response speed and the inter-individual variability within the bilingual participant group. We conclude that the grammar (qua morphological parsing) not only enhances speed of processing in bilingual language processing but also yields more uniform performance and thereby constrains variability within a group of otherwise heterogeneous individuals.

Metadaten
Author details:Harald ClahsenORCiDGND, Anna JessenORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1075/ml.20013.cla
Title of parent work (English):The mental lexicon
Subtitle (English):a morphological priming study
Date of first publication:2020/11/06
Publication year:2020
Release date:2022/10/05
Tag:German; L2 processing; inflection; masked priming; morphology
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); [317633480, SFB 1287]
