Variability and its limits in bilingual word recognition
- This study examines the processing of morphologically complex words focusing on how morphological (in addition to orthographic and semantic) factors affect bilingual word recognition. We report findings from a large experimental study with groups of bilingual (Turkish/German) speakers using the visual masked-priming technique. We found morphologically mediated effects on the response speed and the inter-individual variability within the bilingual participant group. We conclude that the grammar (qua morphological parsing) not only enhances speed of processing in bilingual language processing but also yields more uniform performance and thereby constrains variability within a group of otherwise heterogeneous individuals.
|Author details:
|Harald ClahsenORCiDGND, Anna JessenORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1075/ml.20013.cla
|ISSN:
|1871-1340
|ISSN:
|1871-1375
|Title of parent work (English):
|The mental lexicon
|Subtitle (English):
|a morphological priming study
|Publisher:
|John Benjamins Publishing Co.
|Place of publishing:
|Amsterdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2020/11/06
|Publication year:
|2020
|Release date:
|2022/10/05
|Tag:
|German; L2 processing; inflection; masked priming; morphology
|Volume:
|15
|Issue:
|2
|Number of pages:
|35
|First page:
|295
|Last Page:
|329
|Funding institution:
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); [317633480, SFB 1287]
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Linguistik
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|4 Sprache / 41 Linguistik / 410 Linguistik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
|License (German):
|CC-BY-NC - Namensnennung, nicht kommerziell 4.0 International