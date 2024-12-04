Schließen

Posterior contraction rates for non-parametric state and drift estimation

  • We consider combined state and drift estimation problem for the linear stochastic heat equation. The infinite-dimensional Bayesian inference problem is formulated in terms of the Kalman-Bucy filter over an extended state space, and its long-time asymptotic properties are studied. Asymptotic posterior contraction rates in the unknown drift function are the main contribution of this paper. Such rates have been studied before for stationary non-parametric Bayesian inverse problems, and here we demonstrate the consistency of our time-dependent formulation with these previous results building upon scale separation and a slow manifold approximation.

Author details:Sebastian ReichORCiDGND, Paul J. RozdebaORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3934/fods.2020016
ISSN:2639-8001
Title of parent work (English):Foundations of data science : FoDS
Publisher:American Institute of Mathematical Sciences
Place of publishing:Springfield, MO
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/01/01
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/12/04
Tag:Bayesian inference; Kalman-Bucy filter; contraction rates; posterior; state and parameter estimation; stochastic partial differential equations
Volume:2
Issue:3
Number of pages:17
First page:333
Last Page:349
Funding institution:Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)German Research Foundation (DFG); [SFB1294/1 -318763901]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
Peer review:Referiert

