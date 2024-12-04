Posterior contraction rates for non-parametric state and drift estimation
- We consider combined state and drift estimation problem for the linear stochastic heat equation. The infinite-dimensional Bayesian inference problem is formulated in terms of the Kalman-Bucy filter over an extended state space, and its long-time asymptotic properties are studied. Asymptotic posterior contraction rates in the unknown drift function are the main contribution of this paper. Such rates have been studied before for stationary non-parametric Bayesian inverse problems, and here we demonstrate the consistency of our time-dependent formulation with these previous results building upon scale separation and a slow manifold approximation.
Sebastian Reich, Paul J. Rozdeba
https://doi.org/10.3934/fods.2020016
|2639-8001
Foundations of data science : FoDS
American Institute of Mathematical Sciences
|Springfield, MO
|Article
|English
2020
|2020
|2024/12/04
|Tag:
Bayesian inference; Kalman-Bucy filter; contraction rates; posterior; state and parameter estimation; stochastic partial differential equations
Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG)
Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Mathematik
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
