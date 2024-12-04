Orbital climate variability on the northeastern Tibetan Plateau across the Eocene-Oligocene transition

Hong Ao, Guillaume Dupont-Nivet, Eelco J. Rohling, Peng Zhang, Jean-Baptiste Ladant, Andrew P. Roberts, Alexis Licht, Qingsong Liu, Zhonghui Liu, Mark J. Dekkers, Helen K. Coxall, Zhangdong Jin, Chunju Huang, Guoqiao Xiao, Christopher J. Poulsen, Natasha Barbolini, Niels Meijer, Qiang Sun, Xiaoke Qiang, Jiao Yao, Zhisheng An
The first major build-up of Antarctic glaciation occurred in two consecutive stages across the Eocene-Oligocene transition (EOT): the EOT-1 cooling event at similar to 34.1-33.9Ma and the Oi-1 glaciation event at similar to 33.8-33.6Ma. Detailed orbital-scale terrestrial environmental responses to these events remain poorly known. Here we present magnetic and geochemical climate records from the northeastern Tibetan Plateau margin that are dated precisely from similar to 35.5 to 31Ma by combined magneto- and astro-chronology. These records suggest a hydroclimate transition at similar to 33.7Ma from eccentricity dominated cycles to oscillations paced by a combination of eccentricity, obliquity, and precession, and confirm that major Asian aridification and cooling occurred at Oi-1. We conclude that this terrestrial orbital response transition coincided with a similar transition in the marine benthic delta O-18 record for global ice volume and deep-sea temperature variations. The dramatic reorganization of the Asian climate system coincident with Oi-1 was, thus, a response to coeval atmospheric CO2 decline and continental-scale Antarctic glaciation. Marine records indicate a greenhouse to icehouse climate transition at similar to 34 million years ago, but how the climate changed within continental interiors at this time is less well known. Here, the authors show an orbital climate response shift with aridification on the northeastern Tibetan Plateau during this time.
|Hong AoORCiD, Guillaume Dupont-NivetORCiD, Eelco J. RohlingORCiD, Peng ZhangORCiD, Jean-Baptiste LadantORCiD, Andrew P. RobertsORCiD, Alexis LichtORCiD, Qingsong Liu, Zhonghui LiuORCiD, Mark J. DekkersORCiD, Helen K. CoxallORCiD, Zhangdong JinORCiD, Chunju HuangORCiD, Guoqiao XiaoORCiD, Christopher J. PoulsenORCiD, Natasha BarboliniORCiD, Niels MeijerORCiDGND, Qiang SunORCiD, Xiaoke QiangORCiD, Jiao YaoORCiD, Zhisheng AnORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18824-8
|2041-1723
|https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33067447
|Nature Communications
|Springer Nature
|London
|Article
|English
|2020/10/16
|2020
|2024/12/04
|11
|1
|5249
|11
|Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) Strategic Priority Research Program; [XDB 40000000]; Second Tibetan Plateau Scientific Expedition and; Research (STEP) program [2019QZKK0707, 2019QZKK0101]; CAS Key Research; Program of Frontier Sciences [QYZDB-SSW-DQC021]; National Natural; Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China; (NSFC); Ministry of Science and Technology of ChinaMinistry of Science; and Technology, China; Australian Research Council (ARC) Australian; Laureate FellowshipAustralian Research Council [FL120100050]; ARCAustralian Research Council [DP120103952]; ERCEuropean Research; Council (ERC)European Commission [MAGIC 649081]; Bolin Center for; Climate Research
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International