Orbital climate variability on the northeastern Tibetan Plateau across the Eocene-Oligocene transition

  The first major build-up of Antarctic glaciation occurred in two consecutive stages across the Eocene-Oligocene transition (EOT): the EOT-1 cooling event at similar to 34.1-33.9Ma and the Oi-1 glaciation event at similar to 33.8-33.6Ma. Detailed orbital-scale terrestrial environmental responses to these events remain poorly known. Here we present magnetic and geochemical climate records from the northeastern Tibetan Plateau margin that are dated precisely from similar to 35.5 to 31Ma by combined magneto- and astro-chronology. These records suggest a hydroclimate transition at similar to 33.7Ma from eccentricity dominated cycles to oscillations paced by a combination of eccentricity, obliquity, and precession, and confirm that major Asian aridification and cooling occurred at Oi-1. We conclude that this terrestrial orbital response transition coincided with a similar transition in the marine benthic delta O-18 record for global ice volume and deep-sea temperature variations. The dramatic reorganization of the Asian climate system coincident with Oi-1 was, thus, a response to coeval atmospheric CO2 decline and continental-scale Antarctic glaciation. Marine records indicate a greenhouse to icehouse climate transition at similar to 34 million years ago, but how the climate changed within continental interiors at this time is less well known. Here, the authors show an orbital climate response shift with aridification on the northeastern Tibetan Plateau during this time.

Metadaten
Author details:Hong AoORCiD, Guillaume Dupont-NivetORCiD, Eelco J. RohlingORCiD, Peng ZhangORCiD, Jean-Baptiste LadantORCiD, Andrew P. RobertsORCiD, Alexis LichtORCiD, Qingsong Liu, Zhonghui LiuORCiD, Mark J. DekkersORCiD, Helen K. CoxallORCiD, Zhangdong JinORCiD, Chunju HuangORCiD, Guoqiao XiaoORCiD, Christopher J. PoulsenORCiD, Natasha BarboliniORCiD, Niels MeijerORCiDGND, Qiang SunORCiD, Xiaoke QiangORCiD, Jiao YaoORCiD, Zhisheng AnORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-18824-8
ISSN:2041-1723
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33067447
Title of parent work (English):Nature Communications
Publisher:Springer Nature
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/10/16
Publication year:2020
Release date:2024/12/04
Volume:11
Issue:1
Article number:5249
Number of pages:11
Funding institution:Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) Strategic Priority Research Program; [XDB 40000000]; Second Tibetan Plateau Scientific Expedition and; Research (STEP) program [2019QZKK0707, 2019QZKK0101]; CAS Key Research; Program of Frontier Sciences [QYZDB-SSW-DQC021]; National Natural; Science Foundation of ChinaNational Natural Science Foundation of China; (NSFC); Ministry of Science and Technology of ChinaMinistry of Science; and Technology, China; Australian Research Council (ARC) Australian; Laureate FellowshipAustralian Research Council [FL120100050]; ARCAustralian Research Council [DP120103952]; ERCEuropean Research; Council (ERC)European Commission [MAGIC 649081]; Bolin Center for; Climate Research
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

