Li and B in ascending magmas: an experimental study on their mobility and isotopic fractionation

This research study focuses on the behaviour of Li and B during magmatic ascent, and decompression-driven degassing related to volcanic systems. The main objective of this dissertation is to determine whether it is possible to use the diffusion properties of the two trace elements as a tool to trace magmatic ascent rate. With this objective, diffusion-couple and decompression experiments have been performed in order to study Li and B mobility in intra-melt conditions first, and then in an evolving system during decompression-driven degassing. Synthetic glasses were prepared with rhyolitic composition and an initial water content of 4.2 wt%, and all the experiments were performed using an internally heated pressure vessel, in order to ensure a precise control on the experimental parameters such as temperature and pressure. Diffusion-couple experiments were performed with a fix pressure 300 MPa. The temperature was varied in the range of 700-1250 °C with durations between 0 seconds and 24 hours. The diffusion-couple results show that Li diffusivity is very fast and starts already at very low temperature. Significant isotopic fractionation occurs due to the faster mobility of 6Li compared to 7Li. Boron diffusion is also accelerated by the presence of water, but the results of the isotopic ratios are unclear, and further investigation would be necessary to well constrain the isotopic fractionation process of boron in hydrous silicate melts. The isotopic ratios results show that boron isotopic fractionation might be affected by the speciation of boron in the silicate melt structure, as 10B and 11B tend to have tetrahedral and trigonal coordination, respectively. Several decompression experiments were performed at 900 °C and 1000 °C, with pressures going from 300 MPa to 71-77 MPa and durations of 30 minutes, two, five and ten hours, in order to trigger water exsolution and the formation of vesicles in the sample. Textural observations and the calculation of the bubble number density confirmed that the bubble size and distribution after decompression is directly proportional to the decompression rate. The overall SIMS results of Li and B show that the two trace elements tend to progressively decrease their concentration with decreasing decompression rates. This is explained because for longer decompression times, the diffusion of Li and B into the bubbles has more time to progress and the melt continuously loses volatiles as the bubbles expand their volumes. For fast decompression, Li and B results show a concentration increase with a δ7Li and δ11B decrease close to the bubble interface, related to the sudden formation of the gas bubble, and the occurrence of a diffusion process in the opposite direction, from the bubble meniscus to the unaltered melt. When the bubble growth becomes dominant and Li and B start to exsolve into the gas phase, the silicate melt close to the bubble gets depleted in Li and B, because of a stronger diffusion of the trace elements into the bubble. Our data are being applied to different models, aiming to combine the dynamics of bubble nucleation and growth with the evolution of trace elements concentration and isotopic ratios. Here, first considerations on these models will be presented, giving concluding remarks on this research study. All in all, the final remarks constitute a good starting point for further investigations. These results are a promising base to continue to study this process, and Li and B can indeed show clear dependences on decompression-related magma ascent rates in volcanic systems.

