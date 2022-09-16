CPS and the Worker
- The idea of interlinked, sensor-augmented, self-governing Cyber Physical System (CPS) production processes is gaining momentum. At the same time, the impact of this concept on the workforce remains surprisingly vague. This can be explained by the fact that man is not at the centre of these developments and—even more importantly—automation is geared towards eliminating human activity. Based on the first views in the 1980s, the label of the “process worker” assumed an almost exclusive focus on control and maintenance tasks for this new type of worker in the automated factory. Recent experiences show, however, that as long as robots are not self-learning, man will be the template for these machines and we can already notice the emerging parallelism of fully automated production lines and human workshops. The changing nature of the workforce will gain further momentum if one depicts new, open formats of production. Here, the worker will have to assume new roles in reconfiguring the production processes.
|Reorientation and Requalification?
