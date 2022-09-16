Mass Spectrometric Determination of Fatty Aldehydes Exemplified by Monitoring the Oxidative Degradation of (2E)-Hexadecenal in HepG2 Cell Lysates

Within the last few decades, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) has become a preferred method for manifold issues in analytical biosciences, given its high selectivity and sensitivity. However, the analysis of fatty aldehydes, which are important components of cell metabolism, remains challenging. Usually, chemical derivatization prior to MS detection is required to enhance ionization efficiency. In this regard, the coupling of fatty aldehydes to hydrazines like 2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazine (DNPH) is a common approach. Additionally, hydrazones readily react with fatty aldehydes to form stable derivatives, which can be easily separated using high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and subsequently detected by MS. Here, we exemplarily present the quantification of the long-chain fatty aldehyde (2E)-hexadecenal, a break-down product of the bioactive lipid sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P), after derivatization with 2-diphenylacetyl-1,3-indandione-1-hydrazone (DAIH) via isotope-dilution HPLC-electrospray

Within the last few decades, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) has become a preferred method for manifold issues in analytical biosciences, given its high selectivity and sensitivity. However, the analysis of fatty aldehydes, which are important components of cell metabolism, remains challenging. Usually, chemical derivatization prior to MS detection is required to enhance ionization efficiency. In this regard, the coupling of fatty aldehydes to hydrazines like 2,4-dinitrophenylhydrazine (DNPH) is a common approach. Additionally, hydrazones readily react with fatty aldehydes to form stable derivatives, which can be easily separated using high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) and subsequently detected by MS. Here, we exemplarily present the quantification of the long-chain fatty aldehyde (2E)-hexadecenal, a break-down product of the bioactive lipid sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P), after derivatization with 2-diphenylacetyl-1,3-indandione-1-hydrazone (DAIH) via isotope-dilution HPLC-electrospray ionization-quadrupole/time-of-flight (ESI-QTOF) MS. Moreover, we show that the addition of N-(3-dimethylaminopropyl)-N′-ethylcarbodiimide hydrochloride (EDC hydrochloride) as a coupling agent allows for simultaneous determination of fatty aldehydes and fatty acids as DAIH derivatives. Taking advantage of this, we describe in detail how to monitor the degradation of (2E)-hexadecenal and the concurrent formation of its oxidation product (2E)-hexadecenoic acid in lysates of human hepatoblastoma (HepG2) cells within this chapter.

