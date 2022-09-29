Schließen

Digitalisation Labs

  • The federal system has long been seen as one of the biggest obstacles to the digital transformation of the German state. With the enactment of the Online Access Act (OZG), a law that obliges all federal levels to offer their administrative services digitally in a joint portal network by the end of 2022, a new arena for multilevel collaboration has developed in Germany; the so-called digitalisation labs. The labs are intended to bring together representatives of all federal levels, external actors and citizens to promote problem-oriented policy design and the development of innovative policy solutions. Following a neo-institutionalist perspective and using the analytical concepts of multilevel governance and problem-solving, this paper investigates how the institutional settings, internal dynamics and actors’ composition influence policy design processes in the labs. The empirical analysis is built on a qualitative case study of two digitalisation labs in the policy field ‘Immigration and Emigration', and based on ten expert interviewsThe federal system has long been seen as one of the biggest obstacles to the digital transformation of the German state. With the enactment of the Online Access Act (OZG), a law that obliges all federal levels to offer their administrative services digitally in a joint portal network by the end of 2022, a new arena for multilevel collaboration has developed in Germany; the so-called digitalisation labs. The labs are intended to bring together representatives of all federal levels, external actors and citizens to promote problem-oriented policy design and the development of innovative policy solutions. Following a neo-institutionalist perspective and using the analytical concepts of multilevel governance and problem-solving, this paper investigates how the institutional settings, internal dynamics and actors’ composition influence policy design processes in the labs. The empirical analysis is built on a qualitative case study of two digitalisation labs in the policy field ‘Immigration and Emigration', and based on ten expert interviews as well as an extensive document analysis. The paper concludes that, by promoting problem-solving, the institutional settings as well as the organisational design and actors’ constellations have influenced the policy design process in several ways.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Nora Carstens
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1080/09644008.2021.1887851
ISSN:1743-8993
ISSN:0964-4008
Title of parent work (English):German Politics
Subtitle (English):a new arena for policy design in German multilevel governance
Publisher:Taylor and Francis
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Contribution to a Periodical
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/02/23
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/09/29
Volume:30
Issue:1
Number of pages:18
Funding institution:European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme (H2020-EU.3.6.3.)
Funding number:726840
Organizational units:Wirtschafts- und Sozialwissenschaftliche Fakultät
DDC classification:3 Sozialwissenschaften
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

