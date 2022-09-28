Schließen

Mechanomyography and acceleration show interlimb asymmetries in Parkinson patients without tremor compared to controls during a unilateral motor task

  • The mechanical muscular oscillations are rarely the objective of investigations regarding the identification of a biomarker for Parkinson's disease (PD). Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate whether or not this specific motor output differs between PD patients and controls. The novelty is that patients without tremor are investigated performing a unilateral isometric motor task. The force of armflexors and the forearm acceleration (ACC) were recorded as well as the mechanomyography of the biceps brachii (MMGbi), brachioradialis (MMGbra) and pectoralis major (MMGpect) muscles using a piezoelectric-sensor-based system during a unilateral motor task at 70% of the MVIC. The frequency, a power-frequency-ratio, the amplitude variation, the slope of amplitudes and their interlimb asymmetries were analysed. The results indicate that the oscillatory behavior of muscular output in PD without tremor deviates from controls in some parameters: Significant differences appeared for the power-frequency-ratio (p=0.001, r=0.43) and forThe mechanical muscular oscillations are rarely the objective of investigations regarding the identification of a biomarker for Parkinson's disease (PD). Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate whether or not this specific motor output differs between PD patients and controls. The novelty is that patients without tremor are investigated performing a unilateral isometric motor task. The force of armflexors and the forearm acceleration (ACC) were recorded as well as the mechanomyography of the biceps brachii (MMGbi), brachioradialis (MMGbra) and pectoralis major (MMGpect) muscles using a piezoelectric-sensor-based system during a unilateral motor task at 70% of the MVIC. The frequency, a power-frequency-ratio, the amplitude variation, the slope of amplitudes and their interlimb asymmetries were analysed. The results indicate that the oscillatory behavior of muscular output in PD without tremor deviates from controls in some parameters: Significant differences appeared for the power-frequency-ratio (p=0.001, r=0.43) and for the amplitude variation (p=0.003, r=0.34) of MMGpect. The interlimb asymmetries differed significantly concerning the power-frequency-ratio of MMGbi (p=0.013, r=0.42) and MMGbra (p=0.048, r=0.39) as well as regarding the mean frequency (p=0.004, r=0.48) and amplitude variation of MMGpect (p=0.033, r=0.37). The mean (M) and variation coefficient (CV) of slope of ACC differed significantly (M: p=0.022, r=0.33; CV: p=0.004, r=0.43). All other parameters showed no significant differences between PD and controls. It remains open, if this altered mechanical muscular output is reproducible and specific for PD.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Laura V. SchaeferORCiDGND, Nils Löffler, Julia KleinGND, Frank BittmannORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-81672-z
ISSN:2045-2322
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33514788
Title of parent work (English):Scientific reports
Publisher:Macmillan
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/01/29
Publication year:2021
Release date:2022/09/28
Tag:Diseases; Neurology; Neuroscience
Volume:11
Issue:1
Article number:2631
Number of pages:15
Funding institution:German Society for Parkinson's and movement disorders
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Sport- und Gesundheitswissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 50 Naturwissenschaften / 500 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik
6 Technik, Medizin, angewandte Wissenschaften / 60 Technik / 600 Technik, Technologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Einverstanden ✔
Diese Webseite verwendet technisch erforderliche Session-Cookies. Durch die weitere Nutzung der Webseite stimmen Sie diesem zu. Unsere Datenschutzerklärung finden Sie hier.