Genetic and molecular analysis of heat stress induced transcriptional memory

Heat stress (HS) is one of the most common abiotic stresses, frequently affecting plant growth and crop production. With its fluctuating nature, HS episodes are frequently interspersed by stress-free intervals. Plants can be primed by HS, allowing them to survive better a recurrent stress episode. A memory of this priming can be maintained during stress-free intervals and this memory is closely correlated with transcriptional memory at several HS-inducible loci. This transcriptional memory is evident from hyper-induction of a locus upon a recurrent HS. ASCORBATE PEROXIDASE 2 (APX2) shows such hyper-induction upon recurring HS, however, the molecular basis of this transcriptional memory is not understood. Previous research showed that the HSinduced transcriptional memory at APX2 can last for up to seven days, and that it is controlled by cis-regulatory elements within the APX2 promoter. To identify regulators involved in HS transcriptional memory, an unbiased forward genetic screening using EMS mutated seeds of pAPX2::LUC was performed from this screen. Two EMS mutants with affected transcriptional memory of LUC were identified. I confirmed that both two EMS mutants resulted from the gene mutations of HISTONE ACETYLTRANSFERASE 1 (HAC1). Besides pAPX2::LUC, the HS-induced transcription of other HS memory genes were also affected in hac1 mutants. Moreover, HAC1 may promote HS transcriptional memory by acetylating promoters of HS memory genes. On the other hand, to identify cis-regulatory elements that are required for transcriptional memory of APX2, I performed promoter analysis of the four conserved HSEs identified within a functional APX2 promoter. I found out that one of the HSEs (HSE1) is necessary for both HS-induced APX2 transcription and transcriptional memory, while another one of HSEs (HSE2) is important for HS-induced APX2 transcriptional memory. I also found out that the HSE1 itself (with 10 bp of flanking sequence) is sufficient to confer HS-induced APX2 transcriptional memory, and HSE1 is also necessary for HSFA2 to bind on APX2 promoter and activate APX2 transcription. The findings will provide important clues for the molecular mechanism of transcriptional memory and will enable engineering of enhanced stress tolerance in crops.

